Tiger Woods injured in California single-car crash

Golfer Tiger Woods was injured in a single-car crash in southern California on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Around 7:15 a.m. PST, the car Woods was driving was involved in what the Sheriff’s department described as a “roll-over traffic collision” south of Los Angeles.
Woods had to be extracted from his vehicle using the “jaws of life”, according to officials, and was transported to a local hospital.
The vehicle Woods was driving sustained “major damage.”
This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021
This story will be updated.
