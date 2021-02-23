fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tiger Woods injured in California single-car crash

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated February 23, 2021, 5 minutes ago
Tiger Woods.
Tiger Woods.Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Golfer Tiger Woods was injured in a single-car crash in southern California on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 7:15 a.m. PST, the car Woods was driving was involved in what the Sheriff’s department described as a “roll-over traffic collision” south of Los Angeles.

Woods had to be extracted from his vehicle using the “jaws of life”, according to officials, and was transported to a local hospital.

The vehicle Woods was driving sustained “major damage.”

This story will be updated.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

Boston Globe video