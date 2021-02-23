Two Bruins games vs. Flyers, one against Islanders change dates in latest NHL schedule update

The NHL announced another round of schedule updates Tuesday, including three date changes for the Bruins.

Two of the affected games are against the Flyers. The game originally scheduled for March 7 at TD Garden, postponed by the NHL last week amid another wave of changes, will be played April 5. That replaces a scheduled game between the teams in Philadelphia, which now shifts to April 10.

With those changes, the Bruins face a grueling stretch of five games in seven nights — they already were slated to travel to Philadelphia April 6, and also have games at Washington April 8 and 11, with the new date back in Philadelphia in between.