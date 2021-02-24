Epiphany school celebrates Rep. John Lewis with new mural

The mural, installed on a building within the Epiphany school grounds, depicts late Civil Rights leader Rep. John Lewis, watching over protestors as they cross the Zakim Memorial Bridge. Jones was inspired by Lewis’s march from Selma to Montgomery over the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

“This was my first mural,” Jones said. “The timing was right, so I thought I’d take a chance.”

The last three months have been busy for artist and teacher Ryan Jones. During the day, he’d teach reading and writing at Epiphany, an independent school based in Dorchester for children from economically disadvantaged families. At night, he was busy painting.

“With how crazy these last few years have been in the news cycle, things happen quickly and then they’re forgotten,” said Jones, who has taught at Epiphany for 17 years. He didn’t want Lewis to be forgotten. “It just seemed like the right time and the right way to honor him”

Jones created the mural on ten 5-by-4 foot wooden planks. In the evenings, he’d paint in the school basement, able to line up only four boards at a time. After three months, Jones saw the fully assembled mural for the first time when he installed it on Feb. 4.

Now, the mural overlooks a courtyard on the side of Epiphany’s teacher residences. Staff members eat lunch and chat, with Jones’s mural in view. The painting bears a quote from Lewis that Jones found fitting for Epiphany:

"Never ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble."









Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.