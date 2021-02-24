It’s a dog-meet-dog world in ‘Stray’

“Stray” is the darker of the two films (though not as dark as Elsa Kremser and Levin Peter’s brutal 2019 documentary “Space Dogs” ). Unlike “Kedi” it reserves its cuteness until late in the movie when it introduces Kartal, the saddest and most adorable puppy in the world. But it subdues the “awws” the chubby pup elicits with a mood of fragility, anxiety, and danger. Also, unlike “Kedi,” it focuses on only a few specific subjects. In addition to Kartal, the protagonists include two other dogs: Zeytin, an unflappable (he has no fear of traffic) and noble beast who looks like a golden Lab mix, and happy-go-lucky Nazar, the kind of dog who comes to mind when you hear the word “mutt.”

Perhaps pigeons will be next. If so, that documentary too might achieve the quiet profundity and humane sensitivity brought to the cats and dogs whose lives reflect the city, its politics, and its people.

Street animals in Istanbul have starred in two of the best documentaries of the past five years. Ceyda Torun’s “Kedi” (2016) celebrated the city’s revered feral feline population (the cat ensemble won Most Compelling Living Subject from the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards). More recently Elizabeth Lo’s subdued, fluid, slow-building “Stray” (2020) takes a streetwise, dog’s-eye view of the canine population.

Like its subjects, the film meanders with seeming randomness and with no voiceover narration or other verbal guides, only the passing, elliptical comments of some humans. Separated into oblique episodes by black screens with quotes from the 4th-century BCE philosopher and cynophile Diogenes (“Human beings live artificially and hypocritically and would do well to study the dog” is one) and other sources, a narrative gradually unfolds as Zeytin and Nazar tag along with a group of young, homeless Syrian refugees.

The boys huff glue, but they are kind-hearted and want companionship. They share with the dogs the meager food they scrounge and whatever shelter they can find on the streets and in gutted buildings. Security guards and workers at the construction sites that they frequent give them some trouble. Some chase them away; others, who have also befriended and care for strays, show more sympathy. One even gives them unstated permission to kidnap the irresistible Kartal. It’s a kind but perhaps ill-considered gesture, and a sense of pending tragedy looms.

With what must have been infinite, backbreaking patience, Lo and crew follow the dogs as they freely pass from rich to poor neighborhoods, from luxury to squalor, catching glimpses of political protests, squabbling couples, shoppers, diners, and indigents. The city comes alive not only with rich and redolent visuals, but with the elegant sound design by Ernst Karel (he worked on 2012′s “Leviathan” and 2009′s “Sweetgrass”). The sounds of the city — traffic, construction, voices, the muezzins’ calls to prayer — are deftly orchestrated and integrated with the exquisite, atonal soundtrack by Ali Helnwein.

Unlike the cats of Istanbul, the dogs didn’t always have free rein of the city. Beginning in 1909 and for almost 100 years they were hunted down and slaughtered by the authorities. A public outcry changed the government policy, and now it is illegal to euthanize strays or hold them captive. Dogs have achieved independence and freedom and are a symbol, Lo suggests, of the rights that humans are increasingly denied.

