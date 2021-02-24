There’s true crime, but no Lizzie Borden, in ‘Fall River’

Well what have we here? A true-crime series about our own Fall River that has absolutely nothing to do with Lizzie Borden. And, as far as I can tell, it also does not involve Jasiel Correia, the former mayor who was arrested twice while in office, and who could fill his own docu-series a few times over.

The project, called “Fall River,” is a four-part docu-series about the murders of three women in 1979-80 in that city. Police alleged that a satanic cult, led by a guy named Carl Drew, was performing ritualized human torture and sacrificing sex workers. Years later, as is common in many of these true-crime docu-series, inconsistencies and new revelations call it all into question. “Fall River” will include interviews with Drew and new revelations. “Over the course of filming,” according to a statement by one of the producers, “we uncovered aspects of the investigation that were previously unknown, new evidence, that 41 years later bring us closer to the truth of what really happened to these women.”