800 nurses at Worcester hospital plan strike

The union representing 800 registered nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester said Wednesday that nurses will go on strike March 8 unless they can reach a contract agreement with hospital officials.
The Massachusetts Nurses Association cited a crisis of unsafe staffing at the hospital. “We refuse to be pushed any further and are now ready to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of our patients,” Marlena Pellegrino, a nurse who co-chairs the local bargaining unit, said in a statement.
Saint Vincent is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and is among the few for-profit hospitals in Massachusetts.
Hospital officials said they offered a generous contract and were disappointed by the union’s decision. They said they will hire temporary replacement nurses to care for patients during the strike. “We believe a strike is irresponsible in the middle of an ongoing pandemic,” spokeswoman Rhiana L. Sherwood said in a statement.
