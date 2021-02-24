800 nurses at Worcester hospital plan strike

The union representing 800 registered nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester said Wednesday that nurses will go on strike March 8 unless they can reach a contract agreement with hospital officials.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association cited a crisis of unsafe staffing at the hospital. “We refuse to be pushed any further and are now ready to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of our patients,” Marlena Pellegrino, a nurse who co-chairs the local bargaining unit, said in a statement.