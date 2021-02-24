Warehouse robotics maker Berkshire Grey plans to go public through SPAC merger

Berkshire Grey said it will merge with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, called Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded company that exists to raise money and acquire companies that want to go public without going through a traditional initial public offering. When the SPAC deal with Revolution closes, expected in the second quarter, Berkshire Grey said it will have about $507 million in cash and no debt.

Bedford-based robotics company Berkshire Grey announced on Wednesday that it plans to go public through the latest investment vehicle popular on Wall Street, which values the company at $2.7 billion.

John Delaney, an entrepreneur and former US representative, and Steve Case, the founder of Internet company AOL, launched Revolution in December 2020. Delaney will remain on the board of directors of the merged operation

Berkshire Grey makes artificial intelligence-powered automation systems for warehouses and fulfillment centers, and its customers include retail giants Walmart, Target, and TJ Maxx. One of its anchor technologies is a robotic arm that can identify and pick up a wide range of items.

The warehouse automation market has been growing, but a surge in online ordering during the pandemic has drawn accelerated interest from customers, according to Tom Wagner, the company’s chief executive.

“Consumer expectations have changed, putting more pressure on supply chain operations to get the right goods to the right places at the right times, as efficiently as possible,” Wagner said in a press release. “Over the last 12 months the pandemic amplified the already high pressure to transform, so today it is no longer a question of if companies might transform but how quickly.”

Last week, Wilmington-based Locus Robotics, which makes mobile picking robots, raised $150 million, pushing the company’s valuation by investors to $1 billion, giving it “unicorn” status.

Berkshire Grey said on Wednesday that it has about 300 employees and is growing. Wagner previously told the Globe that its staff comes from top robotics companies including Amazon Robotics, iRobot, and Rethink Robotics. (Amazon renamed Massachusetts-based Kiva Systems when it purchased the company in 2012 for $775 million.)

Berkshire Grey is one of many warehouse automation companies making noise in the Boston area. In 2019, Waltham-based 6 River Systems was acquired by e-commerce firm Shopify for $450 million. And at the end of last year, when Hyundai Motor Company said it would buy a controlling stake in Boston Dynamics, Hyundai said it planned to roll out a mobile robot for use in warehouses by the end of 2021.

Berkshire Grey was founded in 2013, and emerged from “stealth mode” five years later. Last year the company said it raised roughly $265 million in venture capital funding. Existing shareholders in Berkshire Grey — Khosla Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Canaan Partners, and SoftBank Group Corp. — will maintain their equity stake in the new company, according to the announcement.









