Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A male painted bunting visited a feeder in Eastham, where it has been present off and on since November.

A tufted duck was discovered in Great Pond in Eastham.

Recent sightings (through Feb. 16) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A king eider continued near the railroad bridge on the Cape Cod Canal.

Some 11 redheads continued at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich, where a rusty blackbird, 250 red-winged blackbirds, a ruby-crowned kinglet, and a common yellowthroat were also seen.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 2 dovekies, 11 common murre, 3 thick-billed murres, 15 Iceland gulls, and a snowy owl.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 black vultures in Bourne; an Eastern phoebe in Falmouth; Baltimore orioles in Eastham, Orleans (2), and Dennis; an orange-crowned warbler in Chatham; 4 wood ducks in Harwich; 58 common redpolls in Eastham; 3 evening grosbeaks in Wellfleet; and 12 red crossbills in North Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



