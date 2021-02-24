After following car for 50 miles, N.H. man arrested in Braintree hit-and-run

While searching the area, the officer found a gold sedan with “extremely heavy” damage to the front end in the Dave and Buster’s parking lot, the statement said.

Matthew Simonson, 36, of Greenville, was arrested near the Dave and Buster’s at South Shore Plaza at about 3:30 a.m. after a driver alerted anofficer who was on patrol of the hit-and-run, Braintree police said in a statement.

A New Hampshire man was arrested in Braintree early Tuesday morning for allegedly striking a man with his vehicle and fleeing the scene after following him for about 50 miles and trying to enter his vehicle, officials said.

Advertisement

He watched Simonson allegedly jump out of his vehicle, look around, and return to his vehicle. When Simonson noticed the officer, he allegedly fled on foot into the woods behind the Dave and Buster’s, according to the statement.

Police from Braintree, Quincy, and Randolph set up a search, locating and arresting him in the woods, the statement said.

While police were pursuing Simonson, the victim, a 36-year-old Randolph man, called 911, the statement said. He told police that while driving home on Route 2 in Concord, he noticed a suspicious vehicle following him, even as he made several obscure turns.

After driving for about 50 miles, he pulled off the highway, drove through Randolph into Braintree, and stopped at a red light on Granite Street, the statement said.

While at the red light, Simonson allegedly exited his car and unsuccessfully tried to enter the victim’s vehicle, the statement said.

The victim got out of his car to confront Simonson, who re-entered his car and drove into the victim and his vehicle, the statement said.

Simonson then allegedly struck a telephone pole and drove down Granite Street toward the South Shore Plaza, where he was arrested, the statement said.

Advertisement

The victim was treated on-scene for non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Simonson is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of person injury, leaving the scene of property damage, and operating to endanger, the statement said. He is being held on bail.

Braintree police are investigating the incident, the statement said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.