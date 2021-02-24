The Black history I carry with me: Vanessa Jean-Baptiste

“My name is Vanessa Jean-Baptiste and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring my mother Michele Jeudy because of her courage and strength. My mother left Haiti in her twenties to pursue a better life in America. She learned English, pursued her masters in teaching, and she bought our family a home in Brockton. My mother always stood up for what she believed in. She gave me the courage to go against Brockton’s administration to be allowed into the cannabis industry.

I am honoring Melnea Agnes Cass because she was relentless in her pursuit of educational and economic opportunities and racial justice in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

With these lessons from both of them, I will be the first woman of color to open a dispensary, Legal Greens, in Massachusetts.”

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.