Cause of 4-alarm fire at Lawrence rectory electrical, officials say

The fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. at 35 Essex St. . The Rev. Francis Mawn, the pastor , was inside the rectory at the time and escaped safely.

Investigators determined the fire originated in an empty space in the first-floor ceiling of Corpus Christi Parish Rectory, where the only heat source was an electrical cable, officials said in a statement.

The cause of the 4-alarm blaze that ripped through a church rectory in Lawrence Monday night was electrical, the state fire marshal’s office announced Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the rectory, which is attached to Holy Rosary Church.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian F. Moriarty said, “Our goal was to save the church and we were able to do that.”

The rectory is attached with staircases to common areas in the lower part of Holy Rosary Church, according to parish council member Raymond DiFiore.

Damages were estimated at $1.5 million, according to the statement.

“Houses of worship like the Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church are pillars of our community. Many greater Lawrence area residents have been hit hard by this fire and my heart goes out them,” Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said.

Officials recommend a licensed electrician review your home’s electrical system every ten years. State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said, “Electrical fires often start in hidden areas inside walls and ceilings, but it is important to know the signs of trouble.”

