Essex Tech gets $240,000 grant for adult training program

The Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School is providing area adults additional opportunities to learn new employment skills through a recent state grant.

With the $240,000 award, the regional school in Danvers will offer technical training to 12 unemployed or underemployed people in automotive services technician, HVAC technician, plumbing, and construction laborer.

Program participants who successfully complete their training will receive industry certification or credentials in their selected field, and career placement assistance from the school. Essex Tech will work with local employer partners to identify specific training needs and potential area job openings.