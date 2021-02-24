Governor Baker, CEO of vaccine website vendor set to testify at State House oversight hearing

Baker, whose office confirmed last week that he would attend, will be allotted at least an hour to testify before the committee, according to a list of invitees it released Wednesday. Marylou Sudders, his health secretary and the head of the state’s COVID-19 command center, will testify hours later with a group of the state’s top health officials, including public health commissioner Monica Bharel.

The Legislature’s Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management is expected to take at least six hours of testimony Thursday, in what it promises to be the first of several hearings examining the Baker administration’s handling of the pandemic.

Governor Charlie Baker, his top health aides, and the leader of the firm that produced software the state uses to book vaccine appointments are among nearly two dozen officials invited to testify Thursday in a high-profile oversight hearing on the state’s COVID vaccine rollout.

Tiffany Tate, chief executive of the firm behind the PrepMod software the state uses to book vaccine appointments, is scheduled to appear directly after Baker.

The hearing, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., can be streamed here.

Tate and state officials have traded blame over the crash of the state’s booking website last week, when 1 million residents age 65 or over or with two chronic health conditions became eligible to book appointments and flooded the system, causing it to go offline for part of the day.

Tate told the Globe that state officials did not warn her company that the massive expansion of eligibility would go live Thursday morning, and as a result, her company didn’t move quickly to increase the capacity of the PrepMod registration system.

The state paid a total of $438,531 for the PrepMod program, and two related vaccine software programs to manage distribution and scheduling, state officials have said.

In all, at least 21 officials have been invited to appear, including five lawmakers, leaders of AARP Massachusetts, and the chief executives of Beth Israel Lahey Health, Lynn Community Health Center, and Southcoast Health.

The hearing marks a rare flex of legislative authority by the Democratic-led Legislature, and is one of several signals that legislators are stepping beyond the role of the deferential partner to Baker in the state’s response to the pandemic.

The Baker administration on Wednesday said it would spend $4.7 million on its new initiative to reduce barriers to accessing the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts’ 20 hardest-hit communities, an effort that comes amid a push from elected officials, public health leaders, and activists for the Baker administration to prioritize equity in vaccine distribution.

Baker on Wednesday said his administration has sought to be open with the lawmakers, including providing information in weekly or semi-weekly calls and answering what he said has been “way north of” 1,000 written questions from lawmakers.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.