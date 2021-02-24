fb-pixel Skip to main content
Hingham’s interim police chief sworn in to permanent post

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated February 23, 2021, 39 minutes ago

Hingham’s interim police chief, David P. Jones, was sworn in as the permanent chief of the department in a snowy Feb. 18 ceremony outside Town Hall.

Jones became the 11th permanent chief since the department formed in 1907, according to a statement from the town. He takes over from former chief Glenn Olsson, who retired last summer in the middle of a controversy over the decision to remove “thin blue line” flags supporting police from fire trucks.

Town Clerk Eileen McCracken administered the oath; she also administered Jones’ first oath when he was sworn in as a patrol officer in 2000. He became deputy chief in 2015.

Selectmen voted unanimously to appoint Jones, who was the only applicant interviewed.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.


