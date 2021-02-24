Hingham’s interim police chief sworn in to permanent post

Hingham’s interim police chief, David P. Jones, was sworn in as the permanent chief of the department in a snowy Feb. 18 ceremony outside Town Hall.

Jones became the 11th permanent chief since the department formed in 1907, according to a statement from the town. He takes over from former chief Glenn Olsson, who retired last summer in the middle of a controversy over the decision to remove “thin blue line” flags supporting police from fire trucks.

Town Clerk Eileen McCracken administered the oath; she also administered Jones’ first oath when he was sworn in as a patrol officer in 2000. He became deputy chief in 2015.