How the COVID-19 pandemic changed the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal for the better

The caller says you don’t need to go to court. The judge has taken a look at your file. They can offer you a plan to resolve it quickly.

Then, someone who says they’re calling from the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal offers to help you resolve your case.

CRANSTON, R.I. —So, you get a traffic ticket for something minor, with a court date in a few weeks. A little offense can cause a lot of headaches, when you have to take time off from work, maybe find child care, and get a ride to court.

Don’t hang up — it’s not a scam.

Welcome to the pandemic version of Traffic Tribunal. The new way of dealing with minor cases has wiped out the backlog, reduced the number of people coming to court by 30 percent, and collected $800,000 to $1 million in fines each month.

The big surprise: Some are sending fan mail along with their court fees.

“They love the fact that they don’t have to come here,” said Administrator Dennis Gerstmeyer.

When the pandemic hit nearly a year ago, and the Rhode Island Judiciary ordered the courthouses closed, Traffic Tribunal Chief Magistrate Domenic A. DiSandro III said he had to find a way to continue the work without compromising anyone’s health.

The traffic court handles about 350 cases per day, DiSandro said, but with COVID-19, they couldn’t keep operating with crowded courtrooms and lines in and outside the building.

“Yet, we’re so high volume, there’s no way you can shut us down and not have an avalanche,” DiSandro said.

Before the pandemic, Traffic Tribunal was taking in about $20 million in fines each year, DiSandro said. Those amounts fell in the last year, for various reasons.

Those facing traffic fines have 90 days to pay or to ask the court for a hearing to be put on a payment plan; otherwise, their license and registration is suspended. Motorists accused in accidents, refusing chemical tests for alcohol, or egregious speeding would still have to go to court, but DiSandro decided to streamline the procedure for minor traffic tickets — suspended licenses, no proof of insurance, inspection stickers, or speeding 10 miles over the limit, and other situations that would not go to trial.

State and local police departments agreed to grant DiSandro permission to deal with the minor cases directly, without the police prosecutors. Then, he instructed the court staff to correlate the traffic tickets with the driving records at the Division of Motor Vehicles.

DiSandro reviews all of the tickets and notes what he can offer each motorist. Maybe they just need to email a copy of their insurance card (the staff calls the insurance company to verify). Maybe they can dismiss some tickets if the motorist agrees to pay the fine from the most serious offense.

“It’s very labor intensive, but it works,” DiSandro said.

The court staff, all of whom are working from home, then calls or emails each person and walks them through what they need to do to deal with their tickets, following up with them to make sure their issue is resolved.

DiSandro said the reaction from motorists “ranges from complete disbelief — People call here and say, ‘They’re trying to help me. This can’t be right.’ — to ‘This is absolutely unbelievable. I’m so thankful.’”

One woman sent a note with her court fees to DiSandro, complimenting staffer Janelle Ladd: “She was friendly, kind, and helpful. Handled my matter efficiently, called me back proactively to let me know the status of my ticket (completely unexpected, as I am very much assuming given the nature of her work that she is incredibly busy).”

The court staff works from home, so they keep following up during their off hours, DiSandro said. That has astonished some motorists.

“I can’t tell you how happy it make me that you took the time on a holiday and a weekend to help me with my situation. I take full ownership of what’s happening but you have made this situation a lot less stressful on me,” one man wrote in an email to staffer Barbara Carcieri. “I work third shift and I have to help my kindergarten and 2nd grader with distance learning while my wife works first shift. My schedule is very tight and we do not have many options for help with watching the kids [because of] COVID. You are a very kind person.”

The new process has prompted some motorists to call the Tribunal on their own when they get ticketed.

Over the weekend, the clerks fielded two calls from drivers who’d been stopped with suspended license. They were on the side of the road, calling the Traffic Tribunal while the police called a tow truck for their vehicles, DiSandro said.

The clerks called DiSandro, and they quickly worked out a solution so the motorists could get their licenses restored before their vehicles were towed.

DiSandro said he and Magistrate Erika Kruse Weller are also working on having QR codes on traffic tickets, to make it easier for people to connect with Traffic Tribunal and pay their fines. Until then, he hopes to keep the streamlined process going, even after the pandemic, “as long as we have the support of the public.”









Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.