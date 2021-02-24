Man killed in head-on crash in Wrentham

A man was killed, and another driver seriously injured, in a head-on collision in Wrentham Tuesday night, State Police said.
At approximately 7:25 p.m., troopers responded to Route 1 southbound. A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Toyota Tacoma and a 2017 Nissan Rogue were involved in a head-on crash, according to a statement from State Police.
The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old man from Assonet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Nissan’s driver was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in a helicopter that landed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, according to the statement.
Troopers temporarily shut down three lanes of Route 1 and urged drivers to avoid the area as they investigated, according to the department’s Twitter.
A cause has not been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing, the statement said.
The scene was cleared at 10 p.m., and all lanes have been reopened, State Police said.
