Massachusetts lawmakers join colleagues in marking 500,000 lives lost with candlelight ceremony

Members of the US House and Senate gathered on the steps outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. Tuesday night to honor 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony.

The nation passed the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed US fatality due to the novel virus.

Senator Ed Markey along with a number of his colleagues commemorated the moment, calling it a “monumental tragedy that was so very preventable and which we will remember forever.” The state senator posted a photo of himself on Twitter, illuminated under a single candle he held in one hand.