Massachusetts lawmakers join colleagues in marking 500,000 lives lost with candlelight ceremony

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated February 24, 2021, 1 hour ago
Members of congress participated in a moment of silence for the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Members of congress participated in a moment of silence for the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg

Members of the US House and Senate gathered on the steps outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. Tuesday night to honor 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony.

The nation passed the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed US fatality due to the novel virus.

Senator Ed Markey along with a number of his colleagues commemorated the moment, calling it a “monumental tragedy that was so very preventable and which we will remember forever.” The state senator posted a photo of himself on Twitter, illuminated under a single candle he held in one hand.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley also voiced her support for the evening commemoration. She posted a photo of what looks like about 100 people standing outside the front of the US Capitol, holding candles.

Representatives Katherine Clark and Bill Keating also honored the half-million Americans whose “stories have ended prematurely over the past 11 months,” Congressman Keating tweeted. “We must commit ourselves to keeping their memories alive and holding up their families.”

The ceremony mirrors another one that happened at the nation’s capital on Monday. At the White House, President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their spouses lit candles to memorialize the dead and led the country in a national moment of silence. Bells at the Washington National Cathedral rang 500 times.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.

