Milton OKs funds for new fire headquarters, plus two stations

Town Administrator Michael Dennehy said work can begin soon on a new fire headquarters behind Town Hall, followed by replacement of the fire station at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Bradlee Road.

In its Feb. 22 Zoom session, Town Meeting also voted to create a committee to administer the newly adopted Community Preservation Act in Milton.

Dennehy said construction of a new East Milton fire station will have to wait until the Select Board finishes negotiating with the Archdiocese of Boston to lease church-owned property for the site at 432 Adams St., near St. Agatha Parish. The Spring Town Meeting will be asked to vote on approving the lease, he said.

Advertisement

Dennehy said part of the money for the fire projects will come from a special debt stabilization fund established in 2015, which currently has about $350,000. Milton voters will be asked to approve using the money in a ballot question at the April 27 town election, he said.

Milton has been working on upgrading its fire stations for several years. In its report to Town Meeting, the Warrant Committee recommended replacing the stations, noting that two are more than 100 years old and the third is more than 60 years old.

“Due to their age, they are cramped, do not meet various building codes and safety standards, are hazardous to the Fire Department staff and to the public, and expose the Town to liability,” the committee said.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.