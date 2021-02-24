Newton mayor asks residents for help in reporting potholes

Newton’s Department of Public Works crews have repaired more than 500) of potholes since the start of the year, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, but the city needs assistance from residents to maintain city streets.

“May we ask for your help? Please be our eyes out on the roads,” Fuller said in a statement. “When you see a pothole, report it through our 311 system so we can get it fixed. If we know about the pothole, we will fix it.”

Anyone can report a pothole by downloading the Newton MA 311 app on a smartphone, Fuller said. The program allows people to photograph the pothole and include the image with the report to the city.