Newton mayor asks residents for help in reporting potholes

Newton’s Department of Public Works crews have repaired more than 500) of potholes since the start of the year, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, but the city needs assistance from residents to maintain city streets.
“May we ask for your help? Please be our eyes out on the roads,” Fuller said in a statement. “When you see a pothole, report it through our 311 system so we can get it fixed. If we know about the pothole, we will fix it.”
Anyone can report a pothole by downloading the Newton MA 311 app on a smartphone, Fuller said. The program allows people to photograph the pothole and include the image with the report to the city.
Residents who don’t have smartphones can either call 311 on their phones or access the “Newton 311” page through the city’s website, newtonma.gov.
In the statement, Fuller said two to three crews are out working in the city every day as weather permits to repair local roads. Those crews have used more than 90 tons of asphalt as part of their work.
Potholes are inevitable in the region’s climate, Fuller said, as asphalt ages and cycles of freezing and thawing during the winter break down the road surface.
But the problem will be less severe in Newton because the city is continuing to repair its roads, she said. The city already has repaved 47 miles of city streets over the past three years, Fuller said.
The city has a total of about 300 miles of roadway, and repairs are ongoing, the mayor said. “We’ll continue this necessary work.”
