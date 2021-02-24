People reported hearing and feeling ‘booms’ in Peabody. But no one knows what caused them

Fifteen minutes later, a perplexed Williams-Dunn heard a second, shorter “bang,” she said, but this time she also felt it rumble beneath her feet.

“I thought a tree limb had crashed on our house,” said Williams-Dunn, who teaches kindergarten. “The sound lasted maybe five or six seconds, and it felt like it was coming from above.”

Leslie Williams-Dunn was standing by her kitchen counter in Peabody Tuesday morning when she heard a loud, unsettling sound that caused her 25-year-old son to come rushing from his room.

“It was kind of scary,” she said.

Scarier still, no one seems to have the faintest idea what caused the sounds, even a day later. Williams-Dunn is one of dozens of Peabody residents who either heard or felt what they described as “booms” or an “explosion-like-noise” on Tuesday between 11:30 a.m. and noon. But local officials remain stumped over the source.

“I’m baffled,” said Ed Charest, a city councilor.

Charest said Peabody officials are taking this situation “very, very seriously” and doing everything they can to figure it out. But for now, the cause remains elusive.

“Still no clue,” he said. “They are checking everything over and over again, and still they have no answers and no really strong leads. It’s very strange. Very, very strange.”

Charest did not hear or feel the disruptions himself but said many of his constituents reached out Tuesday and Wednesday to report what they’d experienced. One of his neighbors told him it felt like “one hell of a blast.”

So far, there’s been no evidence of an explosion and no one lost power or gas to their homes, Charest said. Nobody had reported any property damage, either.

On Wednesday, fire and police officials said they were investigating what shook homes and startled residents. Police said they would use a drone team and explosion detection canine units to try and pinpoint the origins of the loud noises.

“If you see a law enforcement canine, please do not approach or interact,” police wrote on Twitter and Facebook Wednesday. “Thank you to all who have reached out and we will continue to inform the community when we have more to add.”

On Tuesday afternoon, after police posted that they were aware of the “loud noises and disturbances heard and felt” between Goodwin Circle and downtown, many people shared first-hand accounts on the department’s Facebook page.

Some wondered if it was an earthquake or fighter jets flying overheard, while others recalled the devastating gas explosions that tore through the Merrimack Valley in 2018.

“Definitely felt like the foundation of the house shook,” one person wrote. “First thought was an accident out front ended with a car into the house. Hope it can be pinpointed.”

A resident on Quail Road said it felt like a “rumble, then the boom” that rattled the house. Another person described it as so jarring that they believed it was “an explosion of some kind.”

“I ran outside and all the neighbors were out,” the person wrote. “Very scary.”

But the Peabody Fire Prevention Bureau put to rest any speculation that it was an earthquake, saying they’d been in touch with the Boston College Weston Observatory about the possibility. They also said there was no “blasting” going on in Peabody Tuesday.

For nervous residents, the lack of answers has been as bewildering as the sounds themselves, Charest said.

