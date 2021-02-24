fb-pixel Skip to main content

Person rescued after falling off Blue Line platform at Government Center T station

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated February 23, 2021, 52 minutes ago

Boston firefighters and EMS workers rescued a person who fell onto a Blue Line track at the Government Center MBTA station Tuesday evening, a fire department spokesman said.

Crews arrived at the station around 8 p.m. for a report of a person on the tracks. The person was not hit by a train, said the spokesman, firefighter Brian Alkins.

The person was lifted out of the pit and placed onto a stretcher.

EMS transported the person to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Alkins said.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

