Person rescued after falling off Blue Line platform at Government Center T station

Boston firefighters and EMS workers rescued a person who fell onto a Blue Line track at the Government Center MBTA station Tuesday evening, a fire department spokesman said.
Crews arrived at the station around 8 p.m. for a report of a person on the tracks. The person was not hit by a train, said the spokesman, firefighter Brian Alkins.
The person was lifted out of the pit and placed onto a stretcher.
EMS transported the person to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Alkins said.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.