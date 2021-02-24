Project Envoy supports Franklin restaurants, residents in need

Franklin restaurants and local people in need are both getting some community support during the pandemic as a result of a new initiative.
Through the Project Envoy campaign, residents are encouraged to patronize participating local restaurants — either through indoor dining or takeout meals. In turn, the restaurants are donating some of the proceeds from those sales to the Franklin Food Pantry.
A program of the Franklin Interfaith Council’s Food Security Team, Project Envoy began Feb. 1 and will continue through April 30. Organizers said the initiative is intended to provide a boost to local restaurants and to help families who have had difficulty meeting their food needs during COVID-19.
According to the council, the 11 participating restaurants in the program’s first month have reported an increase in customers. Those same restaurants and two additional ones are participating in March.
For more information, go to franklinfoodpantry.org/project-envoy.
