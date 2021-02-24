Project Envoy supports Franklin restaurants, residents in need

Franklin restaurants and local people in need are both getting some community support during the pandemic as a result of a new initiative.

Through the Project Envoy campaign, residents are encouraged to patronize participating local restaurants — either through indoor dining or takeout meals. In turn, the restaurants are donating some of the proceeds from those sales to the Franklin Food Pantry.

A program of the Franklin Interfaith Council’s Food Security Team, Project Envoy began Feb. 1 and will continue through April 30. Organizers said the initiative is intended to provide a boost to local restaurants and to help families who have had difficulty meeting their food needs during COVID-19.