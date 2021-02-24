Former Lynn officer may face charges for allegedly beating man inside police station

The case has been moved among court districts twice, with clerk magistrates in Lynn and Salem declining to take up the matter to avoid an appearance of favoritism for Coppinger, a Lynn native whose uncle, Kevin Coppinger, previously led the Lynn Police Department and now serves as Essex County Sheriff.

Matthew Coppinger, 35, who resigned from the department shortly after the alleged beating in June, is scheduled to appear Thursday before a clerk magistrate in Salem District Court.

LYNN — Authorities are weighing criminal charges against a former Lynn police officer accused of beating a Black man last summer in a holding cell at the police station, an altercation that was captured on video.

Malden District Court Assistant Clerk Magistrate Paul Burns is set to hear evidence Thursday from a special prosecutor and consider whether criminal charges should be filed.

Such hearings are typically closed to the public, part of a clerk magistrate system in Massachusetts that allows some matters to be settled behind closed doors. But the Globe filed an appeal and Burns chose to make Coppinger’s hearing public.

Coppinger allegedly pummeled Victor White, a 33-year-old Tufts University cook, inside a police station holding cell when White refused to take off his sanitary mask.

“I was curled into a ball on the floor, screaming for help,” White told the Globe. “I heard one of the officers say, ‘That’s enough.’ ”

The alleged beating sparked protests in Lynn over police brutality, as well as an internal probe, and a criminal investigation into Coppinger, who is white. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett appointed Daniel Bennett, the state’s former secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, as a special prosecutor and tasked him last July with leading the investigation.

Coppinger could not be reached for comment. He previously told the Globe that he followed department policies and procedures during the altercation, but that Lynn police “needed a scapegoat given the current environment around policing.”

His attorney, Ken Anderson of Dorchester, said he is optimistic the hearing will result in his client’s favor.

“The bottom line is that you shouldn’t resist a police officer,” Anderson said. “When you put your hand in close proximity to the firearm and the pocket where the officer has a knife, you should not be surprised when they use force against you.”

Lynn Police has refused to release the video of the altercation, citing an ongoing investigation. Acting Lynn Police Chief Leonard Desmarais declined to comment Wednesday.

White, who is expected to testify at the hearing, said he wants justice.

“I want [Coppinger] to experience exactly what he tried to put me through,” he said.

A group of officers had arrested White and two friends on June 15 for drinking beer on the front stoop of White’s Brightwood Terrace apartment, an arrest that one expert called questionable. The officers had been responding to a noise complaint about White’s housewarming party.

The officers took the men to the police station and there, inside a holding cell, White first encountered Coppinger.

White’s attorney, Patrick Gioia, said video footage from the police station shows Coppinger standing over White and using excessive and unwarranted force.

“Mr. Coppinger knows what he did, that’s why he resigned,” Gioia said.

In a police report, Coppinger called White a “highly resistant prisoner,” who refused to remove his COVID-19 mask despite rules against masks in cells. Coppinger said when he tried to remove the mask, White struck him, grabbed onto his arm, and would not let go.

Coppinger reported White was “highly intoxicated” and made every step of the process as “difficult and lengthy as possible.” Later, White was also charged with assault and battery on a police officer.

All charges against White and his friends were later dropped.

Coppinger filed an appeal with the state to withdraw his resignation from the Lynn Police Department, alleging he stepped down due to pressure from department officials, the mayor, and police union leadership.

But the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission disagreed.

Commissioner Christopher Bowman wrote in a 30-page decision that Coppinger’s resignation was voluntary and “not, as he alleges, a result of coercion, fraud or duress.”

Lynn Police Sergeant Timothy Donovan and Lieutenant Thomas Reddy told Coppinger in text messages that it didn’t “look good,” according to a transcript of the Civil Service Commission hearing obtained by the Globe through a public records request.

In his appeal to the Commission, Coppinger provided a text message he received from Donovan, who also serves as the police union president and wrote, “Saw the video. Doesn’t look good to watch... there’s nothing criminal on the video, but obviously if the defense attorney gets it and leaks it, then that won’t be good.”

In a telephone call four days after the incident, former Lynn police chief Michael Mageary told Coppinger an internal investigation was underway. Coppinger resigned days later.

During the two-day appeal hearing, Coppinger testified that he understood criminal charges against him would be dropped if he resigned.

Coppinger also testified that the police union attorney told him that she had not been permitted to see the video but in “the current political climate,” she did not know how he would fare and that it was her “stern recommendation” that he resign.

But Reddy, Donovan, Mageary, and former Lynn deputy police chief Edward Blake each testified before the Civil Service Commission that the chief explicitly stated that, regardless of whether Coppinger resigned, the investigation would be completed and the matter would be referred to the district attorney.

In his appeal letter to the Commission, Coppinger cited his military service, including two overseas tours of duty, and noted he is being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.