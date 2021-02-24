Representative Cicilline defends decision to not call witnesses in second impeachment trial

During an online program hosted by the Roger Williams University School of Law on Tuesday night, Representative David N. Cicilline explained that after listening to the president’s defense lawyers, he and the eight other House impeachment managers saw no reason to call witnesses.

BRISTOL, R.I. — One of the more-hotly contested issues during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial wasn’t about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. It was about whether or not to call on live witnesses to testify against the president. And two members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation found themselves taking up opposite sides of the issue.

“At the conclusion of their case, he hadn’t refuted any of the facts we put forth,” he said during the event, titled “Incitement, Insurrection, and Impeachment: Inside the Second Trump Impeachment Trial.”

But just as the trial seemed to be headed for a speedy conclusion, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican, issued a statement saying that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, had spoken with Trump as a mob of his supporters was storming the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

In her statement, Herrera Beutler said McCarthy had told her that he asked Trump to call off the riot, but that Trump initially tried to blame the attack on Antifa – and when McCarthy told him the mob consisted of the president’s supporters, Trump told him, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

“This was damning evidence,” Cicilline said Tuesday night. “It showed the president’s state of mind, his failure to honor his oath by failing to intervene at that point to protect the Congress and the Capitol. So it was really important for us to get this before the American people.”

House impeachment managers immediately tried to reach Herrera Beutler, but were unable to do so.

“She went dark,” Cicilline said. “Now, I don’t know whether that is because she got nervous, she was threatened, she got a lawyer, but we lost contact with her.”

So the impeachment managers faced a dilemma: press on without witnesses, or pause in order to get Herrera Beutler to testify?

“Remember, when you are requesting additional witnesses, you actually have to have the witness – or a witness who is willing to come forward without litigation or protracted proceeding,” said Cicilline, a former defense lawyer. “Now we have the real problem of wanting to get this before the jury, but we aren’t sure we actually have a witness.”

Republicans reacted by insisting on calling a witness of their own, and Democrats suspected they’d call McCarthy, Cicilline said.

“We have no confidence that Kevin McCarthy will testify truthfully,” Cicilline recalled, describing how McCarthy — a strong supporter of the former President — could have taken the opportunity to defend Trump. “He could easily be deposed and say ‘You know, I don’t remember that conversation at all, but the one thing I know about President Trump is if he knew the Capitol was in danger, he would have responded immediately.’”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse weighed in on Twitter, blasting Trump’s lawyers and suggesting that they pause the trial to chase down the facts.

“One way to clear it up? Suspend trial to depose McCarthy and (Republican Senators Tommy) Tuberville under oath and get facts,” Whitehouse tweeted on Feb. 12. “Ask Secret Service to produce for review comms back to White House re VP Pence safety during siege. What did Trump know, and when did he know it?”

The dilemma was resolved when House impeachment managers, Trump’s legal team, and top senators agreed to have Herrera Beutler’s statement read into the record rather than seeking to depose her.

“We got the benefit of her testimony with no risk,” Cicilline said. “We saw this as mission accomplished.”

Some criticized House managers for not going ahead and calling witnesses. But Cicilline defended the decision, saying witnesses would not have provided the dramatic testimony on the Senate floor that some have envisioned. Rather, those witnesses would have sat for depositions, and their statements would have been read into the record, as was done with Herrera Beutler’s statement, he said.

House impeachment managers were worried that they would lose Republican votes if the trial dragged on any longer, he said.

“We thought it was really, really important that this be a bipartisan vote,” Cicilline said. “What we wanted to avoid at all costs was a vote of 50-50 where it would look completely partisan. It would really have undermined all of the work we did and the strength of our case.”

In the end, the Senate voted 57-43 to convict Trump – falling 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him and to allow the Senate to move to disqualify him from holding future office.

Whitehouse, who voted to convict Trump, said he does not second-guess the decision by House impeachment managers to not call witnesses. “I think they got the information that they needed into the record,” he said, “and we moved on to the predetermined vote by the tampered jury.”

In his Feb. 12 tweets, Whitehouse said, “I was calling out the misconduct of Trump’s lawyers.” Bringing in witnesses could have settled any discrepancy between Herrera Butler’s statement and the defense team’s claims, he said.

Still, Whitehouse acknowledged that opening the door for more witnesses would have allowed both sides to demand votes on every single witness. And he said that would have allowed Trump’s lawyers to submit a “phony baloney” list of, say, 90 witnesses, allowing a vote and up to two hours of debate on each. Ultimately, it was better to avoid delays and move on.

“I mean, this was important to do,” he said of the second impeachment trial. “But it was also important to end it and to get onto the COVID bill. So there was no real gain from (calling witnesses), as David pointed out.”

Whitehouse said Congress will need to establish better rules regarding witnesses for any future impeachment trials.

Professor David A. Logan, former dean of the RWU School of Law, moderated the online event, and about 600 people watched the program, which was co-sponsored by the Emory University School of Law in Atlanta and the Wake Forest University School of Law in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.