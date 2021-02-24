Revere mayor announces help for restaurants

Revere restaurants that have struggled due to COVID-19 have an opportunity to receive help from the city.
Mayor Brian Arrigo recently announced a new program that will provide a combined $250,000 in grants, technical assistance, and safety training for up to 10 independent restaurants.
Selected restaurants will receive monthly grants for up to three months to support their regular operations, with the amounts based on available sums and the restaurant’s needs. Each also will receive guidance to strengthen its online and marketing presence, takeout and delivery operations, and outdoor dining capabilities.
A portion of the grant funding will cover COVID-19 related food safety training the city is providing for workers from the selected restaurants.
“We know this industry has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Arrigo said in a statement. “These grants will not only help restaurants continue to operate in a safe manner but also create a strong foundation for the city’s long-term economic recovery.”
