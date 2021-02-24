Revere mayor announces help for restaurants

Revere restaurants that have struggled due to COVID-19 have an opportunity to receive help from the city.

Mayor Brian Arrigo recently announced a new program that will provide a combined $250,000 in grants, technical assistance, and safety training for up to 10 independent restaurants.

Selected restaurants will receive monthly grants for up to three months to support their regular operations, with the amounts based on available sums and the restaurant’s needs. Each also will receive guidance to strengthen its online and marketing presence, takeout and delivery operations, and outdoor dining capabilities.