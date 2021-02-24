State Police arrest man and teen on gun charges in Taunton

The trooper identified the driver as Jon Vanrader,30, of Brockton, and the 16-year-old was in the passenger seat. The teen was not identified due to his age.

A trooper pulled over a gray Kia SUV traveling on Route 24 near Exit 20 in Taunton after observing it traveling at 100 miles per hour in Bridgewater at about 2:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on gun charges during a traffic stop in Taunton early Tuesday morning, officials said.

While speaking to Vanrader, the trooper observed signs of impairment and the scent of freshly burnt marijuana, the statement said. She also saw a small amount of unburnt marijuana in the center gear shift area and noticed an open alcohol container by the passenger’s door.

When Vanrader failed a test “to determine if he was safe to continue operation,” he was arrested, the statement said.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a loaded Caspian Arms .45 pistol under the passenger seat, the statement said. A computer inquiry of the serial number revealed it was stolen in 2007.

Vanrader and the 16-year-old were taken into custody and booked at the Middleborough barracks. for booking, the statement said. Bail was set at $1,040 for Vanrader and $240 for the passenger.

They were scheduled to be arraigned at Taunton District Court, the statement said.

Vanrader is charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with two prior violent/drug crimes, possession of a large capacity feeding device, receiving stolen property under $1,200, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition without FID card, operating under the influence of intoxicating drugs, marked lanes violation, and speeding, the statement said.

The teenager was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with two prior violent/drug crimes, possession of a large capacity feeding device, receiving stolen property under $1,200, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of ammunition without FID card, the statement said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.