State Police arrest Roxbury man on firearm and drug charges

Shortly before 3 a.m., a trooper stopped the vehicle for not having a license plate and an active inspective sticker, according to a statement from State Police.

Miguel Tolentino, 30, of Roxbury was arrested after police searched his black Chevrolet Monte Carlo at the intersection of Victoria Street and Route 138

State Police confiscated a cache of illegal drugs and several weapons, including a loaded gun and sword, during a vehicle search in Milton Monday.

The trooper noticed open containers of alcohol, various pills, and a large amount of packaged marijuana while speaking to Tolentino. Tolentino was detained in the back of a cruiser while additional troopers arrived to search the vehicle, the statement said.

They confiscated 8.5 ounces of a substance suspected to be marijuana, THC edibles, a pill bottle containing a substance suspected to be lorazepam, and approximately $340. Troopers also discovered a loaded pistol along with a sword and a bayonet, the statement said.

Tolentino was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm. He was arraigned later on Monday at Quincy District Court , according to David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

Traub said Tolentino pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the court ordered a $2,500 bail.

Tolentino is due back in Quincy District Court on March 19.

