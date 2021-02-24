These former lieutenant governors who became governors have some advice for Dan McKee

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m not ashamed to admit that I teared a little watching the Knicks playing in front of fans at MSG last night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 124,262 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 292 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.9 percent. The state announced 10 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,476. There were 170 people in the hospital, and 62,699 residents were fully vaccinated (reminder: people 65 and over are eligible for the vaccine).

When Dan McKee is sworn in as Rhode Island’s 76th governor, he’ll be the sixth lieutenant governor to take over for a governor in the country since 2017, but the only Democrat. Three were appointed to positions by former President Donald Trump, and two left office amid scandals.

So what advice do the former lieutenant governors have for McKee? Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and former Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer offered a few pointers.

Kay Ivey

Republican, Alabama

Governor Ivey was in her second term as lieutenant governor of Alabama in 2017 when Governor Robert Bentley resigned before facing impeachment proceedings in the state legislature. He was involved in a sex scandal and then pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations. Ivey easily held on to the governor’s office in the 2018 election.

Advice: “First, I want to offer my sincere congratulations to Governor McKee as he takes the helm, especially in a time when states are on the frontlines of getting this pandemic in our rearview mirrors. I speak from personal experience when I say that it is no small task going from lieutenant governor to governor, but I also believe that a transition offers opportunity.”

”Right now, more than ever, you have an opportunity to work with the people of your state and elected officials of both parties to make Rhode Island a great place to live, work and raise a family. Be sure to be open and forthcoming with your information, own up to your decisions, be willing to make the tough calls – not just the most politically expedient, and make sure everyone has a seat at the table. We are truly successful when we are successful together.”

Jeff Colyer

Republican, Kansas

Kansas is one of the states where the governor and lieutenant governor run on the same ticket, and the team of Sam Brownback and Colyer were elected in 2010 and 2014. When Trump appointed Brownback as U.S. ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom in 2017, Colyer got a promotion. He was narrowly defeated in the Republican gubernatorial primary in 2018.

Advice: “Level with everyone and give them the opportunity to bring their ideas to the table. You should be around the state and very open so you can hear first-hand what is happening. You should expect that people will want to know that you are listening to them. You may see things differently than the previous governor, so just be yourself. People will want you to succeed.”

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Lifespan and Care New England announced Tuesday that the organizations have signed a definitive agreement to merge and create an integrated academic health system with Brown University. Read more.

⚓ With Governor Raimondo now seemingly on track to be confirmed as US Commerce secretary next week, Ed Fitzpatrick looks at the key moments that have defined her political career in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ Of the nearly 203,700 vaccine doses administered in the state, almost 64 percent have gone to white residents, while just 7 percent have gone to Latino residents, and 3 percent to Black residents. Read more.

⚓ With “no set date” for in-home vaccinations, some elderly homebound residents are forced to risk venturing out to get vaccinated. Read more.

⚓ Meet Richard Hemphill, the president of the Silver Lake/Olneyville Little League in Providence, who has spent more than a decade supporting and inspiring mostly Black and brown children in the city. Read more.

The Brown University Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America is hosting a discussion at noon about race and punishment in America.

The United Way of Rhode Island has launched a 21-Day Equity Challenge, where people will commit 15 minutes a day to understand how inequity and racism affect our lives and our state's ability to thrive.

The Providence School Board meets at 6 p.m. and will hold an election of officers.

