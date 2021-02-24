fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tracker: Who is running for mayor in Boston?

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated February 24, 2021, 1 hour ago
Boston City Hall.
Boston City Hall.Keith Bedford/Globe Staff

With Martin J. Walsh’s nomination to lead the Department of Labor under President Biden, the race for Boston mayor has opened up, and four people — so far — have declared their candidacies.

If Walsh is confirmed, City Council President Kim Janey will become acting mayor when Walsh heads to Washington, becoming the first Black person and the first woman to lead the city of Boston. Janey has not yet said if she will run for a full term.

Here’s who has announced their candidacies so far, in order of when they announced their campaigns:



