Tracker: Who is running for mayor in Boston?

With Martin J. Walsh’s nomination to lead the Department of Labor under President Biden, the race for Boston mayor has opened up, and four people — so far — have declared their candidacies.
If Walsh is confirmed, City Council President Kim Janey will become acting mayor when Walsh heads to Washington, becoming the first Black person and the first woman to lead the city of Boston. Janey has not yet said if she will run for a full term.
Here’s who has announced their candidacies so far, in order of when they announced their campaigns:
Read the Globe’s coverage on each candidate:
Michelle Wu
— Michelle Wu makes it official: She’s running for mayor of Boston
Advertisement
— Elizabeth Warren endorses Wu in Boston mayoral race
Andrea Campbell
— Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell announces run for mayor
— Former Massachusetts first lady endorses Andrea Campbell in race for Boston mayor
Annissa Essaibi George
— Councilor Annissa Essaibi George jumps into the mayoral fray
Jon Santiago
— Santiago, a South End lawmaker, launches bid for Boston mayor
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.