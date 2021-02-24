Two people killed at construction site in downtown Boston, officials say

Two people were killed Wednesday in an accident at a downtown Boston construction site, an incident now under investigation by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office, Boston police, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The incident took place on High Street around 8:15 a.m. Boston firefighters, Emergency Medical Services personnel and Boston police arrived to investigate reports of two people trapped in a deep hole at the site.
Two people have since been confirmed dead, according to an official familiar with the incident.
Rollins, police and other officials are expected to hold a briefing at the site before noon on Wednesday.
Advertisement
First responders remain on the scene and have called in a crane to relocate a truck at the site.
The incident is ongoing and no further information is currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.