Mass. hospitals to resume offering COVID-19 vaccine

Hospitals had been blindsided by the Baker administration’s decision on Feb. 11 to halt their vaccine supplies, saying hospitals were ordering too many doses. Instead, the administration said it would focus on mass vaccination sites .

Under the plan, vaccine doses will be allocated to 13 organizations willing to inoculate any eligible Massachusetts residents. Additionally, two health systems with large numbers of patients spread over a wide geographic area — Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Lahey Health — can offer the vaccine exclusively to their patients.

A week and a half after abruptly cutting off delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to hospitals, Massachusetts health officials have reached an agreement with 15 hospitals and health systems allowing them to rejoin the massive state effort to vaccinate all residents.

The move was criticized as undercutting efforts to reach people of color and communities hard-hit by the pandemic, and inconveniencing patients who preferred to get the vaccine from their hospital-based doctors.

“The administration understands the important role health systems play in the lives of residents of the commonwealth and as such, the command center worked with the Massachusetts Hospital Association to provide a limited supply of vaccines to select hospitals and health systems,” said Kate Reilly, spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center.

“When the federal government starts providing significantly more supply to the commonwealth, the command center plans to work with other health systems and hospital providers to expand vaccine distribution,” she said in a statement.

The agreement is the latest jolt in a tumultuous vaccine rollout that has zigged and zagged as the Baker administration has shifted policies in attempts to balance speed with equity, under the constraints of limited supply.

Hospitals — which have the resources to deliver tens of thousands of doses a week — welcomed the latest change.

After state officials told them to stop scheduling new appointments, Mass General Brigham officials had started closing most of the health system’s 12 community vaccination sites across the state — including in Chelsea, Lynn, Revere, and Jamaica Plain. But now they are working to keep the clinics open and will book new appointments beginning March 1.

Dr. Tom Sequist, chief patient experience and equity officer at Mass General Brigham, said he’s now confident it will receive a stable supply of vaccines every week.

“We got word from the state that they were able to work on their vaccine distribution and that we’d be able to participate again, which we are obviously very happy with,” he said.

On Tuesday, Beth Israel Lahey Health notified about 232,000 of its patients who are eligible for vaccination that they would receive an invitation to make an appointment.

“We are pleased to once again be at the forefront of fighting COVID-19,” the notice said.

In an e-mail, Beth Israel spokeswoman Jennifer Kritz said: “We have been working collaboratively with the state and are pleased that we can resume contacting and scheduling eligible patients for vaccination at one of our 10 community-based vaccination sites. We look forward to continuing to be part of the vaccination process and meeting the needs of our communities, including those that have been particularly hard hit by this pandemic.”

State officials have not made clear how many doses would be distributed to hospitals, when those doses will arrive, and how members of the public can sign up for the open hospital-run clinics

The 13 health systems and hospitals that have agreed to hold public clinics are: Lawrence General Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Milford Regional Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital, Harrington Hospital, Baystate Medical Center, HealthAlliance, Heywood Hospital, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

Hospitals spent many weeks preparing to vaccinate their patients, and the broader community, hiring and redeploying employees to administer vaccinations, and in some cases signing leases to establish new community clinics.

They have been reaching out to patients by phone and e-mail, sending messages in Spanish, Haitian Creole, and other languages to urge them to get vaccinated.

“Hospitals will continue to execute the plans that they’ve developed and vaccinate as many people as they can under the guidance provided,” said Steve Walsh, president of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. “Hospitals have been a significant player in every area of response to the pandemic, and vaccines will be no different.”

The recent tussle over vaccine supply was a rare test of the relationship between the state’s powerful hospitals and Baker administration officials, who talk regularly and have maintained a close relationship since the start of the pandemic.

Governor Charlie Baker, under pressure to increase the number of people getting shots to protect against COVID, has been shifting doses to mass vaccination sites like the ones at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park. These sites can administer shots more quickly than other providers, such as hospitals, but they are accessible only to people who have cars and can travel many miles for their vaccinations.

The Baker administration has also been supportive of community health centers as they ramp up efforts to reach people in some of hardest-hit neighborhoods.













