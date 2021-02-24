J&J one-shot vaccine appears to fare better against worrisome COVID-19 variants than first reported

When Johnson & Johnson announced interim results of its study on 43,783 participants on Jan. 29, it said the vaccine developed with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center was 66 percent effective against the Brazilian variant and 57 percent effective against the South African variant. Both variants have caused confirmed cases in the US and alarmed scientists because they appear to blunt the effectiveness of vaccines.

Company briefing documents posted on the Food and Drug Administration website Wednesday indicate the vaccine was 68 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe disease caused by the dominant variant in Brazil and 64 percent effective against the dominant variant in South Africa.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine appears to provide more protection against worrisome virus variants than the drug giant initially reported, according to new trial data released in advance of a Friday advisory panel meeting on whether to recommend the vaccine as the third cleared for emergency use in the US.

Overall, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine remained 72 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe disease in the US and 66 percent of such cases globally, according to the latest data. And it was 100 percent effective at preventing coronavirus-related hospitalization and death globally.

The FDA signaled in an accompanying document that it was impressed with the vaccine, saying Johnson & Johnson had provided enough manufacturing data to establish the product’s “quality and consistency for authorization.”

Although the results indicate robust protection, they fell short of the stellar performances of two-dose vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Cambridge-based Moderna that were cleared for use in December. Those vaccines prevented about 95 percent of coronavirus cases in large studies. But the trials were held before resistant variants emerged, and federal health officials and vaccine experts say the percentages would likely be lower if the studies were conducted now.

If, as expected, the panel of independent experts endorses the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday, the FDA could quickly clear it for use, and distribution could start within days. That would be welcome news, given the frustratingly slow and uneven rollout of the first two vaccines across the country.

Some 65 million doses of those vaccines had been administered as of Tuesday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine would go twice as far as its rivals because it only requires one dose.

“We can talk about all the fine differences between these vaccines, but the most important message is that all of these vaccines are highly safe and highly effective, and all these vaccines are going to save lives,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, head of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel.

The briefing documents posted on the FDA website also provided a tantalizing early finding that could have major consequences if more evidence confirms it. A single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine not only protected recipients against illness, it also appeared to prevent some asymptomatic infections, which many experts believe have fueled the epidemic.

Researchers examined blood samples taken from 47 participants in the trial who tested positive for the virus but had no symptoms 71 days after an injection of the vaccine or a placebo. Thirty-seven of the volunteers had received the placebo, while only 10 had gotten the vaccine. That indicates the vaccine was more than 74 percent effective at preventing asymptomatic infection, Barouch said.

Studies of several COVID-19 vaccines have suggested that inoculation may prevent infections that cause no symptoms but can spread to others. But experts say more research needs to be done.

When the advisory committee meets Friday, Johnson & Johnson will almost certainly tout the data showing its vaccine has the highest proven efficacy against variants.

That was the view of several vaccine experts interviewed recently after the government of South Africa abandoned plans to use a rival vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. A small clinical trial in that country indicated that vaccine provided “minimal protection” against mild or moderate cases caused by the more contagious and resistant variant. Instead, South Africa has started administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to health care workers.

Dr. Nelson Michael, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, told the Globe he “would be stunned” if the events in South Africa do not come up during the advisory panel meeting.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, acknowledged last month that public health officials will likely face a “messaging challenge” to persuade people to take a vaccine that prevented 66 percent of symptomatic cases overall compared with roughly 95 percent. But he said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would likely get less impressive results now, given the emergence of resistant strains.

The protection that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides against severe cases, he said, was a far more important measure.

“If you can prevent severe disease in a high percentage of individuals, that will alleviate so much of the stress and human suffering and death,” he said.

Last summer Fauci said a COVID-19 vaccine would have to be at least 50 percent effective for the government to authorize it for emergency use. By comparison, the seasonal flu shot is typically 40 to 60 percent effective, according to the CDC.

Executives at Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have said that their vaccines should protect people from the South African variant, based on test tube studies showing that blood samples from vaccine recipients had enough antibodies to neutralize the variant.

Moderna acknowledged on Jan. 25 that the South African variant caused a six-fold decrease in disease-fighting antibodies generated by its vaccine. But the company said the level was likely still sufficient to provide immunity. Fauci agreed, saying the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines should have “enough cushion” in antibodies to work against the variant.

Nonetheless, Moderna said that it will test a reworked version of the vaccine as a booster shot on laboratory animals and then people to see if it’s more effective against the South African variant. The firm also plans to test whether a third shot of the authorized vaccine increases protection.

The federal government has a deal with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, worth about $1 billion for 100 million vaccine doses that Janssen has promised to deliver by the end of June. Because the vaccine can be administered in one shot, that would mean full coverage for 100 million people. The agreement gives the government the option to order an additional 200 million doses.

The company this week said it could deliver 20 million of the doses by the end of March.

In addition to the advantage of requiring one shot instead of two, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is stable at normal refrigerated temperatures. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be frozen until being thawed before vaccination.

Like messenger RNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine relies on a cutting-edge approach to stimulating immunity. It uses a harmless and relatively rare cold virus, adenovirus serotype 26 ― or Ad26 ― as a Trojan horse to deliver part of the distinctive spike protein on the coronavirus surface into cells to trigger an immune response without making people sick. Adenovirus-based vaccines have been investigated for about three decades but have yet to be licensed for use in the United States.









Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.