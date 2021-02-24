McCarthy and Cheney were asked whether Trump should speak at CPAC. Their answers highlighted a chasm in the GOP

When the question was posed to Representative Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking House Republican to vote to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, she had a very different answer.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked by a reporter at a Wednesday afternoon press conference whether Trump should speak at the conference, and replied, “Yes, he should.”

Top Republican members of the House clashed over whether Donald Trump should speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend.

“That’s up to CPAC,” Cheney said. “I’ve been clear on my views on President Trump and the extent to which following Jan. 6, I don’t think he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

“On that high note, thank you all very much,” McCarthy said sarcastically, ending the press conference.

The exchange underscored how the former president’s role in deadly Capitol insurrection has divided leading members of the Republican party over the future of the GOP.

Cheney faced pushback from members of the party when she became one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment. Conservative members of the party unsuccessfully tried to oust her from her leadership position in retaliation, and the Wyoming Republican Party voted overwhelmingly to censure her.

Trump is expected to speak at the conference on Sunday in Orlando, Fla., in what will be his first public speech since leaving office.

Trump was impeached by the House on a count of inciting violence against the United States government. He was acquitted in the Senate, but the vote represented the most bipartisan impeachment trial in United States history, with seven Republican senators voting that he was guilty of the charge.

McCarthy voted against Trump’s impeachment in the house.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Trump, but shortly after voting, he delivered a searing rebuke of the former president in a speech on the Senate floor that directly blamed him for the attack and called Trump’s actions surrounding the insurrection a “a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.