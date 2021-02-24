Votes on Neera Tanden is delayed as alternatives to lead the White House budget office surface

Her nomination has appeared increasingly in jeopardy over the past week as Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia , and a number of moderate Republican senators announced they would not vote for her, probably dooming her selection in an evenly divided Senate.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Budget Committee abruptly postponed votes on Neera Tanden scheduled for Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Two Senate committees on Wednesday delayed votes on President Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, as the White House continued to struggle to find the votes to secure her passage through the Senate.

’'Members need more time to consider the nomination, so we’re continuing to work with them to find the best path forward,’' said an aide to the Homeland Security Committee. Of particular concern on that panel is Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat of Arizona, who has not indicated how she would vote on Tanden’s nomination.

The White House budget office is at a pivotal juncture, tasked with writing Biden’s proposed budget and overseeing disbursal of the president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to rescue the ailing US economy, once Congress passes it.

The White House continued to defend Tanden on Wednesday. Manchin and Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about her now-deleted tweets targeting GOP senators, but the administration has praised her as a policy expert well suited to lead the budget office.

’'Neera Tanden is a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis,’' White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter. ’'She has a broad spectrum of support, ranging from the US Chamber of Commerce to labor unions, and has a strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden’s cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB.’'

Still, chatter has grown among White House allies and on Capitol Hill about a replacement pick to lead the agency, given its crucial role.

Shalanda Young, a former Appropriations Committee staff member nominated by Biden as deputy director of OMB, is probably the front-runner, said two people who spoke on condition of anonymity. Numerous congressional aides of both parties, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, predicted Young would be quickly approved if chosen.

Other names White House allies have discussed include Ann O’Leary, who was chief of staff to California Governor Gavin Newsom; Gene Sperling, an economic aide in the Clinton and Obama administrations; Martha Coven, a former OMB official under President Barack Obama who helped lead the search for Biden’s OMB team; and Sarah Bianchi, a longtime Biden policy aide, said two of the people. — WASHINGTON POST

Senate panel praises nominee to lead CIA

WASHINGTON — William Burns, a veteran diplomat who helped lead secret negotiations with Iran and served as US ambassador to Russia, received a warm reception Wednesday from the Senate Intelligence Committee at his confirmation hearing to become CIA director.

The notably uncontentious hearing focused on threats from China and Russia and gave Burns the opportunity to showcase his three decades of experience in foreign policy, during which he often worked closely with the spy agency.

No senator raised even a hint of opposition to Burns’s nomination. At times, members were more interested in his views on what US policy ought to be toward foreign adversaries than on how he would organize the CIA. As Burns noted, the CIA doesn’t make policy; it supports those who do.

But Burns, most recently deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration, would bring a rare combination of policy-making experience and deep familiarity with intelligence to the job of CIA director.

Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, the committee’s vice chairman, praised Burns’s ’'lengthy and distinguished career’' and said he expected to work with Burns ’'as a partner for the CIA’s work as our nation’s first line of defense.’'

A full Senate vote could come next week. — WASHINGTON POST

Judge continues blocking of Biden plan to freeze deportations

A federal judge extended an order blocking President Biden’s plan to halt deportations of undocumented immigrants for 100 days, saying the freeze had not been rationally justified and would impose greater detention costs on Texas.

US District Judge Drew Tipton late Tuesday granted Texas’s motion for an injunction blocking the planned freeze on removals until the case is resolved, which could take months or years. The judge earlier issued a two-week restraining order, dealing Biden his first major courtroom setback.

“In many ways, this case is about the proper limits of governmental power,” Tipton said in the 105-page order, a big win for Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican and a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

The proposed freeze was part of a broader effort to roll back Trump immigration policies and work toward nationwide immigration reform. The Biden administration said Wednesday that the ruling did not affect many of the steps it was taking.

“After four years of an administration that separated children from their parents, deported veterans, and denied those fleeing persecution the right to ask for protection, this administration will bring order and humanity to our immigration enforcement system,” the White House said.

Tipton, a Trump appointee, said Texas is likely to prevail in its argument that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to provide a reasoned justification for the plan.

“The core failure of DHS” lies “in its omission of a rational explanation grounded in the facts reviewed and the factors considered,” Tipton said. “This failure is fatal, as this defect essentially makes DHS’s determination to institute a 100-day pause on deportations an arbitrary and capricious choice.”

The judge held that the new administration failed to consider fully the resulting financial strain on Texas, from costs associated with detaining more undocumented immigrants and providing services like education to unaccompanied children.

Tipton agreed with the DHS that presidents wield extensive authority over immigration policy. But the judge said the executive cannot “suspend” or “dispense with” the legislative powers of Congress. That was a reference to a US law that says the government “shall remove” so-called criminal aliens within 90 days of a final removal order against them, the judge said. The Biden administration interpreted those words to mean it “may remove” aliens within that timeframe, “when it unambiguously means must remove,” the judge said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS