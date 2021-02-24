Why Republicans are suddenly against the COVID relief bill. And why their bet might pay off

At the moment, it sure looks like political suicide for Republicans to oppose a bill that a whopping 83 percent of Americans support, and one aimed at what is unquestionably the biggest issue facing the country right now.

As the House gets ready to consider President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation as soon as this week, Republican members of Congress have steadily come out in opposition, despite early hopes from the White House that a bipartisan deal could be reached.

Republicans are making an audacious bet with their opposition to the latest round of COVID relief — and politically, it might pay off for them in the end.

Consider that while Congress hasn’t actually done all that much in the last few years, providing some economic relief to prop up both the economy and everyday Americans during COVID-19 has been one place where there has been bipartisan action.

With the House set to vote on the bill on Friday, there are two things that we know. First, the final language of the bill is not set. Second, not a single Republican from the House or the Senate is on record supporting it.

Yes, those things are related. The White House very much wants a big legislative win early in the administration and the Biden administration clearly seems focused on trying to make it bipartisan. Fiddling with the language or the price tag to get Republican support is not off the table.

However, at this point, it is unclear what Democrats could do to bring any Republicans on board unless they simply stripped away major portions of the bill. That could be easy to do, of course, but that would overlook the fact Democrats control the majorities in both the House and the Senate and can do whatever they want as long as they have every Democrat on board.

Therefore, just pleasing moderate Democrats is good enough to get something done and Republican support is just a cherry on top. Also, there is a deadline: enhanced unemployment benefits run out on March 14, and mindful of that, Democrats are hoping to have something on Biden’s desk by March 12.

But back to the Republicans. Somehow, in the course of three months, American politics went from seeing a Republican president back sending a $2,000 check to most Americans to not a single Republican supporting a bill that includes a slimmed-down $1,400 check. (This is not even mentioning how Democrats won a pair of Georgia US Senate elections on the promise that a $2,000 check was coming before they quickly backed off even that.)

In saying no, Republicans are arguing that Democrats took a bipartisan cause and used it to throw all kinds of things into a spending bill like a minimum wage hike, money to state and local governments, and $50 million for environmental programs like checking air quality.

This, they argue, has nothing to do with vaccine distribution nor reopening schools, the biggest issues facing America at the moment. In fact, Republicans point out, the $130 billion goes to schools whether they reopen or not and most of the money would be for improvements to school infrastructure that wouldn’t be spent until 2022.

Then again, there is also a cynical political play here for Republicans. While some may truly believe this is too much liberal spending run amok, there is a political incentive to be against it. By opting out, Republicans don’t get any credit, but also get no blame. With nearly two years before the midterm elections, it is unclear how much credit Democrats will get for one bill, but Republicans can blame them for not being focused on what matters most and for not acting in a bipartisan manner.

It may not be fair or honest, but it is exactly what Republicans did with the Affordable Care Act early in Barack Obama’s first term, and then they won seats in the midterms.

James Pindell