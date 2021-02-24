Bruins lose Jeremy Lauzon for at least a month with broken hand

Lauzon suffered the injury Sunday in the first period of the win over the Flyers in Lake Tahoe. The 23-year-old had played in all 16 games this season, notching three assists and averaging 18:32 of ice time.

Already shorthanded with Matt Grzelcyk, Jakub Zboril, and Kevan Miller all out, the Bruins were dealt another blow Wednesday with Jeremy Lauzon expected to miss at least four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand.

The Bruins will have to lean on their depth as injuries continue to leave them thin on defense.

Advertisement

“He plays hard, he puts himself in harm’s way, so we know sometimes that’ll result in injuries for any player like that,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “But this is tough. It seemed like a harmless play when he did get hurt.

“He’s injected himself into much more violent or physical situations, but he’ll work hard, he’ll get back. It sounds like it’ll be about four weeks or so. So there’s lots of hockey left when he gets back. He’ll just have to keep his conditioning up. Of course I feel for him, but he’ll be back.”

In the meantime, Cassidy will have to figure out how to hold the left side of the defense together.

Zboril practiced Wednesday and will likely return to the lineup Thursday against the Islanders, Cassidy said.

Miller, who sat out Sunday for load management, practiced Tuesday, but his surgically repaired knee didn’t respond well Wednesday. He won’t be with the Bruins at the start of the three-game trip but could join them later.

“We may need to give him a little more time than originally anticipated,” Cassidy said. “And that’s it with Kevin. We knew there’d be a little bit of unknown. So far, it’s been really good for him, he’s been able to play, play his style, play hard, not miss much time. But the last few days, it hasn’t been cooperating as much as he’d like, so we’re going to be cautious with it.”

Advertisement

Grzelcyk will make the trip to New York but won’t play Thursday. Cassidy said he wants to insert Grzelcyk when he is ready and “not because it’s necessary because we’re running out of bodies; but we’ll see how that plays out.”

Looking at the situation optimistically, Cassidy said, the injuries will open up opportunities for Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore, and Connor Clifton.

“We’ve got some other young guys, we’ve got some depth that will plug in, and hopefully we keep on trucking here,” Cassidy said.

Vaakanainen stepped in Sunday and assisted on David Pastrnak’s second-period goal. It was his first NHL point.

“I felt pretty good,” Vaakanainen said. “Got better as the game went on, and obviously when Lauzon went down, we had only five D’s, so you’re pretty much on the ice all the time. It was a solid game, pretty good game, so just keep going from that.”

Urho Vaakanainen saw his first NHL action of the season in Sunday's outdoor game at Lake Tahoe. Christian Petersen/Getty

Vaakanainen had played in just seven games since the Bruins took him with their first-round pick in the 2017 draft. He made five appearances last season and two in 2018-19. Even though the outdoor game was an unusual way to reacclimate, Cassidy said each time Vaakanainen steps on the ice should be a building block.

Advertisement

“I would suspect that every game he plays he gets a little more familiar with the league, and it’ll help,” Cassidy said. “That’s what you hope, the guys get better as they go along, get a feel for what they can do, build their confidence, understand where the urgency lies in their own game and not worry about who their partner is or what’s going on up front.

“That’s what Urho will go through. His original games were a long time ago, so this is a little bit different animal for him. He’s been North American now for a few years and should have a better understanding of the game, being around our group here last year, this year. So that part of it, I hope, will come along quickly, and playing in a game like that should help.”

Vaakanainen said keeping a positive mind-set has been key in waiting for opportunities to come.

“Just trust that you’re going to get your chance, and whenever you get that chance just play your best game,” he said. “I’ve just been working hard, keeping that positive mind-set, and just being patient waiting for my chance and here I am right now.”

For Cassidy, the question with all of the team’s younger talent has been whether they are ready to contribute.

“We felt they were ready, but how ready were they?” Cassidy said. “Were they ready to play first-period minutes, second-period minutes? How is that going to play out? And they’ve done a nice job.

Advertisement

“Now it’s Urho’s turn. He’ll get tested with a little more responsibility.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.