Celtics’ second-half schedule is released, with regular season ending May 16

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated February 24, 2021, 58 minutes ago
The Celtics will open the second half of the season on the road against Kyrie Irving and the Nets March 11.
The NBA released the schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 season Wednesday.

After the All-Star break beginning March 5, play will begin March 10, with the regular season concluding May 16. A play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference will be held May 18-21.

The Celtics will open the second half March 11 at Brooklyn.

The Celtics are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Division, with the Knicks, Bulls, Heat, and Hornets all within a game. The Pacers and Raptors sit just ahead of them at fourth and fifth.

The teams with the seventh-highest through 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference will qualify for the play-in tournament, which will be followed by the playoffs beginning May 22.

The league also announced its schedule for TNT and ESPN, but the national television schedule for the final week of the regular season will be determined at a later date.

Here is the Celtics schedule for the second half of the season.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

