EMass girls’ hockey: Duxbury’s Anna McGinty headlines Players of the Week

Top performances from EMass girls’ hockey players in the past week:
Kaitlyn Bush, HPNA — In back-to-back wins against Central Catholic (7-1 and 6-5) last week, the sophomore tallied four goals and two assists for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op.
Jenna Chaplain, St. Mary’s — The sophomore from Peabody recorded a natural hat trick for the Spartans in the second period of their Catholic Central Cup final matchup against Matignon, her scoring barrage proving to be the difference in a 3-2 win.
Ellie Grady, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake — Closing out her career in style, the senior scored five goals over two games against Marshfield last week, wins of 5-4 and 7-3 for the co-op.
Anna McGinty, Duxbury — The Dragons allowed no goals in their run to the Patriot Cup title, with the freshman netminder recording three consecutive shutouts against Quincy/North Quincy, Hingham and Pembroke en route to the crown.
Mackenzie Russo, Woburn —The senior captain scored 1:31 into the Tanners’ Middlesex League championship matchup with previously-unbeaten Arlington and added on a dagger in the game’s final minute, delivering the title to Woburn with a 2-0 victory.