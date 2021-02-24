EMass girls’ hockey: Duxbury’s Anna McGinty headlines Players of the Week

Top performances from EMass girls’ hockey players in the past week:

Kaitlyn Bush, HPNA — In back-to-back wins against Central Catholic (7-1 and 6-5) last week, the sophomore tallied four goals and two assists for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op.

Jenna Chaplain, St. Mary’s — The sophomore from Peabody recorded a natural hat trick for the Spartans in the second period of their Catholic Central Cup final matchup against Matignon, her scoring barrage proving to be the difference in a 3-2 win.