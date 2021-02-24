Even before the horrifying crash, Tiger Woods had his priorities in order

It was Tiger Woods winning the Masters again after all those years of turmoil and trouble, turning the area around Augusta’s 18th green into the loudest open-air party the golf word had ever thrown.

The sound and fury that enveloped Augusta National on that 2019 April Sunday afternoon could never have been nothing.

It was Woods reclaiming a green jacket he’d pulled over his red-shirted shoulders four times before, but somehow making it all feel new and different, amid circumstances never quite like these.

It was Woods turning the clock back on a 43-year-old body repaired by too many surgeries to remember, unfolding that most beautiful swing in all its majestic glory across four days of finely tuned, muscle-memoried wonder.

It was Woods authoring a comeback story that was both unrivaled and unexpected, putting himself back atop a sport that had been forever altered by his arrival and enduring impact, reminding another generation of observers that there has never been anything quite like a Tiger Woods win on a major Sunday.

When it happens, it is everything.

Once upon a time, the golfing accolades, the adoring fans, the feared competitiveness, they were everything to Woods. But on that Sunday afternoon, Woods found his everything somewhere else, nestled in the arms of his children. Where a 1997 Masters snapshot was Woods hugging his father Earl after winning, the embrace with his own son 22 years later completed a circle even he couldn’t have known was open.

Whether Woods will ever again take a victorious walk off an 18th green can’t be known right now, not as he faces another long recovery from injury, this time the result of the horrifying car accident he was in Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

But really, who cares? The news that Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room” means he can still hug his children, Sam and Charlie.

And that is all that matters. That is everything.

When the local authorities punctuate a news conference with this: “It was very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” gratefulness doesn’t begin to describe the feeling.

Relief at the potential horror averted, gratitude to be able to put those post-traumatic memories of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash back in their own sad space, appreciation for the statement of reassurance the Tiger Woods Foundation issued Wednesday morning.

“We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time,” the statement read. “Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding.”

Details of the injuries are sobering, described in a statement by Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscle to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

Tiger Woods and son Charlie share a fist bump on the golf course. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The injuries certainly seem serious enough to put Woods’s golfing future in question. But whether he ever swings a club again doesn’t matter. He’s accomplished so much already: 15 majors, second only to Nicklaus. Eighty-two career PGA Tour titles, tied for most with Sam Snead. Gaudy enough numbers to prove the value of his life’s mission, to be the best golfer on the planet.

But it was never only about winning and being the best for Woods. He knew he could be the most important.

His startling athleticism, his unique drive to win, his multiracial background heretofore unseen in golfing’s elitist echelons, his utter and complete dominance of the field, all of it came together to fulfill everything he and his father predicted about changing the sport forever. Across those first decades of Tiger’s career, they combined to define his everything.

But it’s been the transformation across these past few years that may be his most impressive achievement of all, the perspective he has gained about what truly matters in life, the appreciation he has shown for the simple pleasures that winning a golf tournament cannot replicate.

Gone was the aloof, often uncomfortable man shaped by scrutiny that began when he was a toddler hitting adult-sized drives and juggling golf balls off the club face. Gone was the lingering embarrassments any Google search can tell you he caused himself with a series of personal issues — his infidelity, his use of painkillers while driving, the exploding fire hydrant. Gone too were the limitations from all those injuries to his back and to his knee; faded as well, at least somewhat, was the death of his dad.

In their place was the man who soaked in and savored every moment of that Masters win, who delighted in every step of a round he took with son Charlie in a recent family tour event, the two of them striding side by side in their matching outfits, Charlie’s swing looking awfully good all on its own.

Of course the golf world couldn’t help but stop and watch. Tiger has always been that kind of draw. The wall-to-wall news coverage Tuesday was a testament to just how much people care, reflecting a personality who drew public comments of support from every sector of life, from Barack Obama and Donald Trump to Alex Rodriguez and Mike Tyson to Serena Williams and Lindsay Vonn.

He’s an icon. But more importantly he’s a dad, one who said of his children after winning the Masters, “I hope they are proud of me. I hope they are proud of their dad. I’ve been very blessed to have two great kids, and just to have them here to see this and witness this … is very special.”

It’s everything.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.