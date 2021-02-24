Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum get call as NBA All-Star reserves

Tatum, 22, will be headed to his third All-Star Game. The 6-foot-8-inch forward, who is averaging 26 points and 7.1 rebounds per game coming into Tuesday’s game in Dallas, scored 6 points in last year’s contest.

This will be the first All-Star berth for the 24-year-old Brown. He was averaging 25.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game coming into Tuesday’s game. The 6-6 Brown is in his fifth season in the league.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will be held March 7.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.