Luka Doncic’s heroics push Celtics below .500 and other observations

After the Celtics erased an 11-point deficit with three minutes left and took the lead, Doncic drilled two 3-pointers in the final 15.8 seconds, including his deep dagger from the left arc with 0.1 seconds left that sent his team to a 110-107 win.

But Dallas has its own wunderkind, and 21-year-old Luka Doncic ensured that he would be the All-Star who would have everyone talking by night’s end.

Before the Celtics faced the Mavericks in Dallas on Tuesday, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were named Eastern Conference All-Stars, a substantial achievement for two players who are both still under 25.

Doncic had 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists to lead Dallas. Brown finished with 29 points and Tatum added 28.

A Jaylen Brunson 3-pointer with 3:12 left gave Dallas a seemingly commanding 104-93 lead. But at the other end Kemba Walker (21 points) heaved up a 3-pointer as he was fouled, and the ball caromed in off of the backboard, improbably giving the Celtics life.

Walker then found Tatum for another 3-pointer, and, after a Doncic miss, Walker drilled a 3-pointer from the left arc that made it 104-103 with 1:55 remaining. After empty possessions on both sides, Brown pushed forward on fast break and pulled up for a 12-footer that gave Boson a 105-104 lead with 37.6 seconds left.

The Celtics stymied multiple attack attempts by Doncic before he eventually stepped back and drilled a 3-pointer over Daniel Theis. That snapped a three-minute Mavericks scoring drought and gave Dallas a 107-105 lead.

Brown scored inside to tie to score at 107 with 9.5 seconds left, but Doncic patiently dribbled upcourt and drained a deep 3-pointer from the left arc with the ease of someone shooting in their driveway.

The Celtics (15-16), who fell below .500 for the first time since the third game of the season, will play in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Observations from the game:

▪ Celtics coach Brad Stevens altered his substitution patterns a bit in the first half. He has genuinely taken Tatum out midway through the opening quarter so he can lead Boston’s second unit at the start of the second. But in this game he left Tatum and Brown on the floor together for a few extra minutes. Stevens usually tries to make sure the either Tatum or Brown is on the court at all times, but in this case both were on the bench for the first few minutes of the second quarter, leaving Walker to guide the second unit. It may have been an attempt to help Walker find his rhythm without the other two scorers there, or Stevens may have wanted to have Brown and Tatum share the floor a bit more.

▪ Walker is capable of exploding for points in bunches. It just hasn’t happened as frequently in Boston as he would have liked. When he started 2 for 2, it appeared that perhaps this would be one of his nights, but then he made just 1 of 5 shots over the rest of the half.

▪ The Celtics looked to attack Boban Marjanovic, the Mavericks’ 7-foot-4-inch center, in pick-and-roll actions in the first half. They had some success, and as he was backpedaling he was mostly defenseless against their floaters. But during his TNT interview between quarters Stevens said his team was focusing on that option too much and had to get back to good ball movement.

▪ The Celtics figured to be energetic and eager to atone for their collapse against the Pelicans on Sunday, but their defense in the first quarter certainly did not make it look that way. The Mavericks routinely waltzed into the paint and faced minimal resistance as they got to the hoop. Doncic probably makes this look a bit easier than it was, but it still did not seem that Boston was giving its highest level of effort.

▪ The Celtics could have held the ball for the final shot of the first period, but Semi Ojeleye fired up a 15-footer with 14 seconds left. It was open and he made it, but is also left the Mavericks with plenty of time to close the quarter with a basket by Doncic.

▪ A Doncic 3-pointer with 10:44 left in the third quarter gave the Mavericks a 60-58 lead, but Dallas then went 5 minutes, 30 seconds without a point before Tim Hardaway tipped in his own miss. The Celtics offered more defensive resistance than they did in the first half. Regardless, it was a chance for Boston to claim a substantial lead but it never pushed ahead by more than 5 points in that stretch.

▪ Grant Williams had appeared in just one of the Celtics’ last four games before making an appearance in the first half.

▪ The 6-1 rookie Payton Pritchard tussled with the 7-4 Marjanovic for a loose ball in the second quarter before Williams joined the fray and a jump ball was called. But the 6-6 Williams was chosen for the tip, robbing the world of a wonderfully entertaining jump ball.

