Marcus Mariota is betting favorite to be Patriots’ Week 1 starting quarterback

Mariota is still under contract with the Raiders. After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Titans, he signed a two-year, $17.6 million contract with Las Vegas prior to the 2020 season.

The site lists the odds at 5/2 (+250). The shift comes as rumors swirl surrounding the market ahead of the new league year opening on March 17.

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is the betting favorite to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2021 season, according to SportsBetting.com.

But the Raiders are tight on cap space, and moving Mariota could give the team more room to maneuver. They re-signed Nathan Peterman, who was behind Derek Carr and Mariota on the Raiders’ depth chart in 2020. Mariota is due to receive $10.75 million for next season.

Advertisement

Mariota only made one appearance last season, when Carr went down with a groin injury in the first quarter of the Raiders’ Week 15 game against the Chargers. He put up a solid showing, throwing for 226 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, adding 88 yards on the ground and another touchdown in what ended up being a 30-27 overtime loss.

Right behind Mariota on the list of betting favorites is Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is listed at 7/2 odds. Brissett is a free agent in 2021, so a reunion with the Patriots is possible.

After starting for Indianapolis in 2019, Brissett backed up Philip Rivers in 2020. He played in 11 games, mostly in short-down situations. During his four years in Indianapolis, Brissett acquired an 11-19 record as a starter, throwing for 6,059 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Jarrett Stidham (4/1), Cam Newton (5/1), and a rookie quarterback (5/1) close out the top five.

Stidham still has two years left on his rookie contract with the Patriots. Newton will be a free agent when the league year starts in March but said earlier this week he would be interested in returning to New England.

Advertisement

Among possible rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones is the pick of many draft experts. Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis recently implored his former employer to take Jones in April’s draft.

SportsBetting.com’s odds of who will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback come Week 1 of next season lists 26 quarterbacks in total, including longshots such as Ben Roethlisberger, Dak Prescott, and Matt Ryan.

You can see the whole list here:

Marcus Mariota 5/2

Jacoby Brissett 7/2

Jarrett Stidham 4/1

Cam Newton 5/1

Rookie quarterback 5/1

Blaine Gabbert 7/1

Andy Dalton 8/1

Deshaun Watson 10/1

Brian Hoyer 12/1

Joe Flacco 15/1

Mike Glennon 15/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 15/1

Blake Bortles 20/1

Colt McCoy 20/1

Tyrod Taylor 20/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 20/1

Sam Darnold 25/1

Geno Smith 25/1

Robert Griffin III 25/1

Matt Barkley 30/1

Mitchell Trubisky 40/1

Jake Dolegala 40/1

Dak Prescott 50/1

Jameis Winston 50/1

Ben Roethlisberger 60/1

Matt Ryan 70/1