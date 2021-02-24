Surgeon: Tiger Woods has rod in leg after suffering open fractures in crash

Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement on early Wednesday morning that Woods’s foot and ankle injuries were treated by inserting screws and pins to stabilize during what Mahajan termed a “long” surgical procedure.

Golfer Tiger Woods suffered multiple compound fractures in his lower right leg and had a rod placed in his tibia during emergency surgery on Tuesday following his single-car crash in southern California on Tuesday morning.

The decorated golfer is lucky to be alive, a deputy sheriff said, after the Genesis SUV Woods was driving crossed a median and two oncoming lanes, hit a curb and a tree, and rolled over a number of times down an embankment in the Rolling Hills Estates area south of Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

A neighbor heard or witnessed the crash and called 911. The airbags deployed. A sheriff’s deputy poked his head through a hole in the windshield to see Woods, still wearing his seatbelt, sitting in the driver’s seat.

It’s the latest setback for Woods, who at times has looked unstoppable on the golf course with his 15 major championships and record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour. Woods has undergone five back surgeries — the most recent just a few days before Christmas — as he seeks to reclaim his spot at the top of the world rankings. He last won a major in April 2019, when he won the Masters in a victory that ranks among the great comebacks in the sport. It was his first major in 11 years.

Now it’s no longer a matter of when he plays again — the Masters is seven weeks away — but if he plays again.

No charges were filed, and police said there was no evidence he was impaired.

Thoughts and prayers have come from everywhere — Jack Nicklaus and Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Woods played golf with both of them, and Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 after perhaps his great triumph — the Masters after he had gone through four back surgeries.

Police said Woods was alert as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the airbags deployed and the inside of the SUV stayed mostly intact, which “gave him a cushion to survive the crash.”

Authorities said they checked for any odor of alcohol or other signs he was under the influence of a substance and found none. They didn’t say how fast he was driving.

“I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” said Carlos Gonzalez, the deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who was the first on the scene.

