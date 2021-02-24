Tiger Woods is lucky to be alive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says

Tiger Woods, who is having surgery after he sustained serious leg injuries in a horrific one-car accident in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Tuesday morning, is lucky to be alive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news conference Tuesday night.

Woods was wearing a seatbelt, which probably saved his life, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. He was not able to stand under his own power, said LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who arrived at the scene first.

“Mr. Woods was not able to stand under his own power,” Gonzalez said, noting that Woods was put on a back board.