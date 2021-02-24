Versatility will give Alex Cora a veritable buffet for his Red Sox lineup cards

Kiké Hernández has started games at every position except pitcher and catcher in his career. Outside of center field, Marwin González has done the same.

“That’s going to be great for us,” manager Alex Cora said Wednesday. “If we can actually go with less position players and more pitchers, so be it.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox are six weeks away from selecting an Opening Day roster, but it’s already evident that the defensive versatility of their position-player group should allow the team to carry an extra relief pitcher.

Bobby Dalbec, who is lined up to start at first base, was primarily a third baseman in the minors and a very good one.

Christian Arroyo has started games at second base, third base, and shortstop. Michael Chavis has experience at four spots, including left field.

Jonathan Araúz was primarily a second baseman as a rookie last season, but had two starts at third base and two at shortstop.

Even catcher Christian Vázquez can play first, second, or third in a pinch, and backup catcher Kevin Plawecki can play first base.

“These guys who are going to be a part of this team, they’re going to help us to create matchups, we can move them around defensively,” Cora said. “They’re going to help us to actually protect the pitching staff.

“It’s odd to say it, but our position players will give us room to maneuver our pitching staff.”

With a 26-man roster this season, the Sox could easily carry 14 pitchers. That would allow them to use their starting pitchers carefully early in the season as all teams feel out the physical effects of the 60-game season in 2020.

At this stage, it’s far too early to gauge the makeup of the bullpen beyond Matt Barnes, Adam Ottavino, Darwinzon Hernández, Matt Andriese, and Hirokazu Sawamura seemingly being safe.

The Sox have a number of candidates to fill the other spots in what is sure to be a constantly shifting group over the course of the season.

Adam Ottavino threw live batting practice during the afternoon session Wednesday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Eovaldi goes two innings of live BP

Nate Eovaldi faced six hitters in two innings of live batting practice and located his fastball well. He will start the Grapefruit League opener on Sunday against the Twins down the road at Hammond Stadium.

“He’s ahead of some guys,” Cora said. “Medically we mapped it out.”

Eovaldi is 6-3 with a 5.04 earned run average since agreeing to a four-year, $68 million contract after the 2018 World Series. The righthander missed three months of the 2019 season with an elbow injury and two weeks last season with a strained right calf.

In all, 15 pitchers faced hitters, Andriese, Barnes, Hernández, Ottavino, Austin Brice, and Tanner Houck among them.

Garrett Richards is scheduled for two innings hursday.

González’s deal is official at last

The Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with González on Feb. 11. It finally became official Wednesday. The contract includes up to $1.1 million in incentives based on plate appearances.

González, who turns 32 in March, has a .729 OPS over nine seasons. Righthanded reliever Marcus Walden was designated for assignment to make room for González on the 40-man roster.

Walden was 9-2 with a 3.79 earned run average and three saves in 78 appearances from 2018-19. He allowed 14 earned runs over 13⅓ innings last season and lost velocity on his fastball.

O captain, no captain

Unsurprisingly, Cora has no plans to name a team captain. The Sox haven’t had a captain since Jason Varitek retired following the 2011 season. No MLB teams have had a captain since David Wright (Mets) and Adrián Beltré (Rangers) retired in 2018. Varitek is now on the coaching staff as the game planning coordinator, or “game planning captain” as Cora calls him . . . The Sox are still missing three players from camp. Plawecki and Franchy Cordero remain on the COVID-19 injured list and Sawamura is working through travel issues.

