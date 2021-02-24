Why hasn’t the Red Sox’ farm system ranking improved?

In recent comments, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made clear the significance placed by the team on building toward its future – claims consistent with a bevy of trades meant to fortify his team’s minor league system.

Since last August, the Sox have traded Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree for pitchers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold; dealt Mitch Moreland for outfielder Jeisson Rosario and infielder Hudson Potts; parted with Kevin Pillar for reliever Jacob Wallace; absorbed Adam Ottavino’s contract from the Yankees partly in order to add pitcher Frank German; exported Andrew Benintendi for Franchy Cordero and four minor leaguers, including pitcher Josh Winckowski; and packaged pitchers Jeffrey Springs and Chris Mazza to the Rays for catcher Ronaldo Hernández.

Advertisement

That’s six trades of big leaguers for minor leaguers since the start of last season.

“In the long run,” Bloom said while discussing the Benintendi deal, “any organization is going to be only as good as its pipeline.”

More recently, Bloom suggested that his organizational goal for 2021 is to see “that next core that is going to be the center of a sustainable championship contender … taking shape” by the end of 2021.

Yet given that mission, it’s worth asking: Why hasn’t perception of the farm system improved in the last year?

Entering 2020, shortly after the deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, Baseball America ranked the Red Sox farm system 20th among the 30 organizations. Entering 2021, the publication ranks the Red Sox farm system … 20th among the 30 organizations.

The team’s top five prospects entering 2020 were Triston Casas, Bobby Dalbec, Jeter Downs, Bryan Mata, and Jarren Duran. The top five entering 2021 are Casas, Downs, Dalbec, Mata, and Duran.

That unchanged ranking raises the question: Is the core closer to fruition? Is the system actually better?

Advertisement

“I think their system is a little better,” Baseball America executive editor J.J. Cooper said of the Red Sox ranking. “But I also think that overall, the sea level has risen a little bit this year on what is an average system now.”

Other outsiders had similar views.

“There’s not really anything that would lead me to tell you, ‘Oh, yeah, they’re so much better,’” said one American League scout.

“I think it’s improved slightly since last year,” said another. “[But] it doesn’t happen overnight. Some of the flaws that you had in the system still remain.”

Why do outsiders see little change?

First, some of the team’s key acquisitions haven’t been prospects. Just as Alex Verdugo didn’t impact the Sox farm system rankings, Pivetta and Cordero gave the Sox players who could be long-term contributors but aren’t classified as prospects.

“We’ve gotten some players who aren’t going to boost our farm system ranking,” said Bloom, “but who hopefully will help us significantly towards sustaining some really good performance for a long time.”

Some of the typical factors that result in changing farm system rankings weren’t present last year. Standard “graduations” from prospect status to big leaguers (achieved through certain playing time standards) were reduced last year by virtue of the compressed season.

On one hand, that meant that a player like Bobby Dalbec – who might have arrived earlier in the big leagues and “graduated” from prospect status had Mitch Moreland been traded in July (as in a normal year) instead of August – is still classified as a prospect. On the other hand, top prospects in other organizations who normally would have graduated also retained prospect status. Rays postseason star Randy Arozarena, for instance, is still a prospect.

Advertisement

The lack of a minor league season made it difficult for evaluators to know whether potentially transformative mechanical adjustments – such as Jarren Duran’s swing change that resulted in a bevy of homers in intrasquad games – represented real progress or merely the illusion of improvement. There’s a chance the center fielder is now a much better prospect, but entering this year, he sits at No. 5 in the Red Sox system, the same spot he occupied entering 2020.

“Without a year of performance [in minor league games] for a lot of the players that we feel made progress, without being able to see that on paper, black and white, it’s hard for these rankings to be changed,” said Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham.

Additionally, the Red Sox defied industry consensus in selecting Nick Yorke as their first-round pick in the 2020 draft. Many organizations and publications projected Yorke as a second-round pick or later; the Sox saw a strikingly advanced high school hitter who might have been viewed as one of the best pure hitters in the draft had he played a normal senior season.

If the Sox were right, then Yorke’s stock could start flying in coming minor league seasons. Perhaps he can emerge down the line as a top-100 prospect. For now, however, he ranks as the No. 9 Red Sox prospect.

Advertisement

Yorke is one of many newcomers to the Red Sox organization who improved the system’s depth and potential but left the top prospect pool unaltered. Players who seemed like they had a chance to take a step forward while competing in the upper levels in 2020 didn’t get that opportunity.

The trades broadened the team’s prospect base but didn’t add high-end players. The Sox have upgraded their Nos. 11-30 prospects, but aside from Downs, no player acquired by trade under Bloom ranks in the system’s top 10.

“It’s a deeper system than it was at this time last year,” said Cooper. “[But] when it comes to top-end prospects, which are very important in our org talent rankings, I don’t think the Red Sox system has really taken a big step forward.”

Nonetheless, the club landed several players who have one or more big league tools – defense for Rosario, power for Potts and Hernández, command and a changeup for Seabold, velocity for Winckowski, German, and Wallace – that give them a chance to emerge as meaningful contributors, but who will need development to reach that point. If one or more of those players makes a developmental leap in 2021, then the Sox system could be viewed in a different light.

“Some of those guys will emerge and be key pieces for us,” said Bloom. “We don’t necessarily know who that’s going to be, but that’s why you need as many of them as you can possibly get.”

Advertisement

With the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft – the Red Sox’ highest selection since 1967 – the team should be able to add an elite talent.

Cooper suggested it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Sox vault into the top 10 farm systems by next season.

“We feel really good about where we are. We’ve seen progress and changes. It’s hard to see on the outside. It’s not as probably obvious to others as it would be to us,” said Abraham. “[But] we’re excited about where we are moving forward compared to last year.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.