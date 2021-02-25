Author Larry Olmsted on the massive benefits of sports fandom

“I actually started to do research into fandom with the presumption that it was a negative thing,” Olmsted said. “But I quickly came to the conclusion that wasn’t the case at all.”

Larry Olmsted grew up going to Shea Stadium, but it was at Fenway Park that he first got the idea for his new book. Seeing a couple of young children walk by wearing offensive anti-Yankees T-shirts, Olmsted wondered about the effect of sports fandom on the human psyche. He assumed he knew the answer.

He details the research in his new book “Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Understanding.” Among his findings were data suggesting the enormous “communal power of sports,” a history that goes back to Ancient Greece and right through modern events like 9/11 or the Boston Marathon bombing, when baseball offered an opportunity for people to come together in grief and healing.

Unlike the popular media depictions, sports fans are actually more active than non-fans, and many find themselves taking up new activities because they’ve watched them on TV. “The simple act of being a spectator transforms someone from sedentary to active,” Olmsted said. With surfing and rock climbing being added to the next summer Olympics, he added, “I expect both those sports to see huge booms in participation.”

And sports benefits society at large, playing a role in advancing causes like civil rights and women’s rights. “I don’t want to put too rosy a picture on it, because we still live in a society that has plenty of issues with systemic racism,” he said. “But it can have a transformative effect.”

Love or hates sports fans, they are a force, Olmsted added. “More Americans identify as sports fans than voted in the last presidential election for both candidates combined,” he said. “More people in the world identify as sports fans than belong to any single religion. That’s worth considering whether you’re a fan or not.”

Larry Olmsted will read at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a virtual event hosted by Belmont Books.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.