Local bestsellers for the week ending February 21

1. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. A Court of Silver Flames Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury

4. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

5. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

6. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

7. The Paris Library Janet Skeslien Charles Atria

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

9. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

10. My Year Abroad Chang-rae Lee Riverhead

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain George Saunders Random House

4. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need Bill Gates Knopf

5. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together Heather McGhee One World

6. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (Eds.) One World

7. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

8. Wintering Katherine May Riverhead

9. Keep Sharp Sanjay Gupta S&S

10. Let Me Tell You What I Mean Joan Didion Knopf





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

2. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

3. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. The Glass Hotel Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

6. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

7. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

8. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

9. Devotions Mary Oliver Penguin

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

3. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

4. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

5. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. My Grandmother’s Hands Resmaa Menakem Central Recovery Press

8. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

9. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

10. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 21. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.