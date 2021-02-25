‘Ray Donovan’ will get a feature-length finale

I gave up on “Ray Donovan” after five seasons. I was fascinated by the story of how the Donovans recovered from sexual abuse by a Boston priest, less so by the twists and turns of the plots that came later on, not to mention the bad Boston accents. But many, many loyal fans kept going with the drama starring Liev Schreiber as the titular fixer, and it came as a surprise and a disappointment when Showtime canceled it last February after seven seasons without making room for an intentional series finale. That is the worst message to send to viewers in an era of serialized storytelling, in a way punishing rather than rewarding their commitment.

Well, well, well. The show will be back after all, in the form of a feature-length movie. Showrunner David Hollander will direct and co-write the movie with Schreiber, and Jon Voight (Ray’s father) and Kerris Dorsey (Ray’s daughter) have already signed on to reprise their roles along with Schreiber. Here’s the official description: “The new film picks up where season 7 left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.”