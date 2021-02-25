Virtual author readings Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Russell Shorto (”Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob”) is in conversation with Alexander Stille at 6 p.m. at the New England Historic Genealogical Society... Margot Bloomstein (”Trustworthy: How the Smartest Brands Beat Cynicism and Bridge the Trust Gap”) is in conversation with Lylah Alphonse at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore... Alice Henderson (”A Solitude of Wolverines”) reads at 7 p.m. at South End Library... Alan Lightman (”Probable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings”) is in conversation with Janna Levin (”Black Hole Survival Guide”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Larry Olmsted (”Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier and More Understanding”) is in conversation with Tom Bedell at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan (”The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer”) is in conversation with Helen Fremont (”The Escape Artist”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Kazuo Ishiguro (”Klara and the Sun”) is in conversation with Kate Darling (”The New Breed: What Our History with Animals Reveals about Our Future with Robots”) at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Dorothy M. Keeney (”The Untold Story of ANNIE MCKAY and The Boston Public School Nurses 1905-1988: The Formation of the Massachusetts School Nurse Organization”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Rebecca Mahoney (”The Valley and the Flood”) is in conversation with Nova Ren Suma (”A Room Away From the Wolves”) at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore... Anne Gardiner Perkins (”Yale Needs Women”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library... E. Lily Yu (“On Fragile Waves”) is in conversation with Sam J. Miller (“The Blade Between”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Julia Turshen (”Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food”) is in conversation with Claire Saffitz (”Dessert Person”) at 7:30 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Daniel Saldaña París (”Ramifications”) is in conversation with Alejandro Zambra (”Ways of Going Home”) at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Farah Heron (”Accidentally Engaged”) is in conversation with Sonali Dev (”Incense and Sensibility”) and Roselle Lim (”Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Megan Wagner Lloyd and Michelle Mee Nutter (”Allergic”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney (”Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Sherry Turkle (”The Empathy Diaries”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Abdul El-Sayed and Micah Johnson (”Medicare for All: A Citizen’s Guide”) are in conversation with Dr. Mary T. Bassett at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Anne Lamott (”Dusk Night Dawn: On Revival and Courage”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.